HONG KONG, Sept 22, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The Hong Kong Institute of Directors ("HKIoD") hosted Directors' Conference 2022 yesterday at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. With the HKSAR and also HKIoD both celebrating their 25th anniversary, the conference this year extended to a full day, featured 11 sessions including power talks and in-depth panel discussions held physically and online with 430 attendees in all.

Welcoming participants to the event, Dr Christopher To, Chairman of HKIoD, said, "In the last five years, Hong Kong has continued to rank high in competitiveness or as a global financial centre in the world, suggesting that Hong Kong is somewhat resilient amid adversities including the pandemic. However, as there are still many looming uncertainties, we must not be complacent. We should learn the true meaning of resilience and gain skills in implementing sustainability initiatives and engaging stakeholders in developing sustainable business practices in such VUCA times." Citing the HKIoD Corporate Governance Scorecard, Dr To noted that Hong Kong listed companies have been improving in corporate governance over the past 16 years while the demands have been increasing as per global trends.



The conference brought together 21 world-class business and community leaders, scholars and policy makers to share their insights on a spectrum of topics, including (1) Fusion of People, Ideas and Technology; (2) Roadmap of Driving for Excellence; (3) Hong Kong's Role as an IFC in RMB Internationalisation; (4) Non-profits' Business Purpose; (5) Driving a Top-notch Financial Market; (6) The Board to Lead in Climate Governance; (7) Leading to Survive and Thrive in Challenges; and (8) The Rule of Law in Doing Business Going on to 2047.



Dr Carlye Tsui SBS JP, Chief Executive Officer, HKIoD, said: "Crises can make an organisation stronger and more resilient when its leaders have the determination, foresight and wisdom to turn the tide and triumph over turbulence. We should all be seeking proven measures to help our organisations fend off challenges and achieve true sustainability." Learning from COVID-19, Dr Tsui noted the global director perspective that the top items on board agenda are broader risk-set, enhanced ESG and greater stakeholder communication. She also advised that in this digital age, boards should regard technological change with a strategic perspective, continuing learning and assessment of the leadership and culture readiness for it.



About The Hong Kong Institute of Directors



The Hong Kong Institute of Directors is Hong Kong's premier body representing directors to foster the long-term success of companies through advocacy and standards-setting in corporate governance and professional development for directors. A non-profit-distributing organisation with membership consisting of directors from listed and non-listed companies, HKIoD is committed to providing directors with educational programmes and information service and establishing an influential voice in representing directors. With international perspectives and a multi-cultural environment, HKIoD conducts business in biliteracy and trilingualism. Website: http://www.hkiod.com.



