  • Monday, September 26, 2022
Monday, 26 September 2022, 08:01 HKT/SGT
Source: EDX
EDX Launches New Strategy Forum for Customer Experience

MANILA, Sept 26, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - As a final event for 2022, EDX will launch the pilot CX Leaders Strategy Forum Philippines on 17 November 2022 at the Diamond Hotel Philippines. In this event, at least 120 Filipino companies will attend the one-day event to collaborate, discuss, strategise and find the right customer experience solution.


Each delegate will have the opportunity to participate in three roundtable discussions, two plenary sessions, one fireside chat, one panel discussion and five networking sessions. The roundtables, or EDXchange sessions as EDX calls them, will be attended by 18 delegates and moderated by industry and technology experts.

Technology companies offering solutions for customer data management, customer engagement, digital commerce, workflow and collaboration, content management, omnichannel and optimisation are welcome to sponsor the event. Interested parties can apply by email to jpears@edxevents.com or jim@edxevents.com.

The strategy forum is a by-invitation only although interested CX Leaders may request an invitation via Request Invitation -- CX Leaders Strategy Forum Philippines (edxevents.com): https://cxleaders.edxevents.com/request-invitation/.


EDX
