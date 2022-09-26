Tuesday, 27 September 2022, 09:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Focally / USound Focally unveils the world's first Full colour Micro-led based true AR glasses with fully see-through display and USound MEMS speakers' technology The glasses combine state-of-the-art USound audio technology, optical display system and hardware that enables spatial computing in a small form factor for assistive AR applications.

GRAZ, Austria, Sept 27, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - USound, the leading provider of micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) loudspeakers for hearables and wearables, announces the cooperation with the Indian company Focally on the first generation of their Universe AR Glasses.

Focally's Universe AR glasses featuring state-of-the-art USound audio technology, optical display system and hardware that enables spatial computing. (Credits: Focally)

Preview of Focally's Universe AR glasses contextual augmented reality. (Credits: Focally)

The Universe AR glasses prototype by Focally are developed to explore next-generation assistive AR applications such as AR navigation, geo-location-based applications, streaming videos and audio, Geo-location-based gaming, AI applications, and more. These smart glasses prototype showcase the essential elements needed for AR wearable devices such as optical architecture, powerful sound system, and real-time sensing capabilities integrated into an ergonomic and compact eyewear device.



This first generation features fully transparent see-through waveguide with 30-degree FOV combined with the world's smallest and brightest micro-Led full-color display engine. The glasses integrate USound's patented two-way audio system with MEMS tweeter and electrodynamic woofers, and dual microphones for noise cancellation and spatial audio.



This version of the device showcases unique compute architecture to perform on-board real-time sensing from sensors including accelerometers, gyroscope, magnetometer, environmental, gas composition and IR and then wirelessly perform application specific compute on other powerful computer platforms such as smartphones to reduce power consumption.



Focally is already working on its second-generation prototype with vision capabilities and advanced compute capabilities. An optimized computer platform will be launched to developers and early enthusiast later in 2023.



With their advanced MEMS-speaker-based sound solution, USound enables unprecedented industrial and product design possibilities tackling the challenges of many modern audio devices. Compared to rival speakers used in earphones, TWS, headphones, smartphones, VR/AR glasses, wearables, and hearing aids, USound MEMS loudspeakers require up to 50% less space and consume 80% less energy and offer a greater frequency range per unit of area.



"Once more, it is demonstrated how our compact MEMS speakers-based audio solutions enable manufacturers to add more features to hearables and wearables for an improved user experience." says Andrea Rusconi, CTO, and Co-Founder of USound.



"We are excited to showcase our first demonstration of making Contextual Augmented reality near and accessible by integrating cutting edge technologies into an acceptable and wearable form factor. Stay tuned with us for exciting offerings." says Sagar Madliyavar CEO and Founder of Focally.



Focally is one of the several companies benefiting from USound MEMS-based audio solutions that will launch wearables and hearables products to the market in 2022 and through 2023.



About USound



USound is a fast-growing audio company offering high-performance silicon speakers and high-quality sound solutions based on MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems) technology, safeguarded by over 300 filed patents. With its offices in Graz, Vienna, San Francisco, and Shenzhen, USound serves international customers to design smart audio applications with MEMS speakers. Learn more on www.usound.com



About Focally



Focally is a Deep-tech AR startup based in India with a core mission to enable access to the full potential of augmented reality technology to consumers by introducing AR wearables, XR accessory devices, and related software products. With the introduction of True AR spatial compute glass, we plan to revolutionize the next generation of computing era with wearable computers. www.focally.in



