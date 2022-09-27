Monday, 26 September 2022, 23:30 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: trescon Tech-titans unite to redefine the future of Cloud and Sustainable Data Centers in Dubai Trescon's World Cloud Show, a global series of events lands in Dubai this 27-28 September 2022 as it aims at bringing together experts and thought leaders to discuss how the innovations have come about in the industry, and how this ecosystem is gearing up for a streamlined growth.

DUBAI, Sept 26, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Dubai has made exceptional progress in cloud adoption and is well on its way to emerge as a role model for the entire world. Keeping up with this pace, the 17th global edition of World Cloud Show is scheduled to take place at The Address Mall on September 27- 28, 2022 - to discuss, deliberate, and share insights within this forward-moving industry.



The event is all set to explore best practices in establishing, developing, and documenting an organization-wide approach to integrate cloud and related emerging-tech across the country. The conference will bring together over 200 C-level tech decision makers, along with CMOs, CDOs, CXOs, and Industry Practitioners.



Dr. Hamad Khalifa Alnuaimi, Head of Telecommunications Division at Abu Dhabi Police GHQ, says, "World Cloud Show would be the next turning point for cloud technology revelations."



The focus on advancing the digital economy through local initiatives and innovations is the primary driver of the adoption of Cloud & Data Center solutions in the UAE, a vital pillar of the initiatives to drive the UAE's National Vision 2030.



"Agile Infrastructure Modernization is driven by policy initiatives that transform the ecosystem of business and the change agent becomes the catalyst for execution," stated Adam Roosevelt, U.S. Representative & Board Member at The Private Office of Sheikh Saqer Bin Mohammed Al Qasimi.



According to Al Maryah Community Bank LLC's Chief Information Security Officer, Zaheer Shaikh, "World Cloud Show brings together the global cloud computing industry to showcase their business and technical capabilities for partner-in to assist the organization and startups to achieve strategic and business goals."



The 17th World Cloud Show in Dubai aspires to redefine cloud computing and environmentally sustainable data centers around the world. Quick and effective cloud adoption has changed the organizational environment. Dr. Abdulaziz Batli, Senior Advisor to the Deputy Governor of IT and ET, Saudi Communications and Information Technology Commission Founding Board Member, Saudi Cloud Computing Association reflects on rapid cloud adoption and remarks, "The stakes for Cloud Computing are high and opportunities are endless. It plays a pivotal role as a facilitator and an enabler for digital economies, across the three tiers. The added value of hyperscale service providers is enormous as markets get created around their presence. This is the right time for regulators globally to walk the talk and apply the "innovate then regulate" approach so economies can be diversified."



Another industry stalwart Vineesha Satwani, Advisor - Digitalization to Senior Leadership, Government Entity in UAE, sheds light on the proceedings and says, "World Cloud Show is bringing together success stories from various leaders and experts in the region with a mix of discussions, fireside chats, panels, and keynotes not only highlighting its capability but also discussing smart ways to mitigate any concerns around it."



The 17th edition of the World Cloud Show - Dubai will include notable industry speakers such as:

- Adam Roosevelt, U.S. Representative & Board Member, The Private Office of Sheikh Saqer Bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, UAE

- Abdulaziz Albatli, Senior Advisor to the Deputy Governor of IT and ET, Saudi Communications and Information Technology Commission \ Saudi Cloud Computing Association, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

- Debbie Botha, Chief Partnership Officer, Global Women in AI, Dubai, UAE

- Amit Varma, Chief Platform Officer, Emirates NBD, Dubai.

- Dr. Ebrahim Alkhajeh, Director of Human Capital and member of the Strategic Transformation Committee, Abu Dhabi Customs, Abu Dhabi, UAE.

- Arshi Ayub Mohamed Zaveri, CEO, Trust with Trade Group, United Arab Emirates, to name a few.



"Dubai is a hub for digital disruption and is positioned to lead the world in providing customer-centric experiences as competition and customer demands increase," said Mithun Shetty, CEO of Trescon. He continued, "World Cloud Summit will connect key players in the Cloud ecosystem to help Enterprises in Dubai foster highly efficient Cloud strategies."



The Dubai edition, which is expected to be the largest in the series thus far, will also feature the World Cloud Awards, which will honor and promote the most recent advancements in the Cloud ecosystem. A special ceremony called the World Cloud Awards will recognize business owners, trailblazers, and solution providers for their continued work in the field of cloud and data center infrastructure.



The awards will honor the innovations made by individuals, teams, and companies who have pioneered the adoption and deployment of cloud and data center infrastructure in the MENA region.



The event is sponsored by:

- Official Cloud Partner - du Business

- Platinum Sponsor - Intel + Lenovo

- Bronze Sponsor - Finesse



For more information, visit: World Cloud Show - Dubai (bit.ly/3UyWDR4).



About World Cloud Show



The World Cloud Show takes place in strategic locations across the world which gathers pre-qualified CIOs, CEOs, CTOs, Heads of Research, Industry Practitioners, IT Decision Makers, and Experts in Cloud Computing among others from cross-industry verticals.



The show will feature exciting keynotes, government and enterprise use-case presentations, product showcase, panel discussions and tech talks to discuss the latest challenges and explore latest applications of cloud-based solutions.



About Trescon



Trescon is a global business events and consulting firm that provides a wide range of business services to a diversified client base that includes corporations, governments, and individuals. Trescon specializes in producing highly focused B2B events that connect businesses with opportunities through conferences, roadshows, expos, demand generation, investor connect, and consulting services.



