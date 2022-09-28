Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, September 28, 2022
Wednesday, 28 September 2022, 14:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Olympus
Olympus Launches THUNDERBEAT Energy Device for Open Surgery

TOKYO and CENTER VALLEY, PA., Sept 28, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Olympus Corporation (Olympus), a global medtech company committed to making people's lives healthier, safer, and more fulfilling, today announced the release of the THUNDERBEAT(TM) Open Fine Jaw Type X surgical energy devices for open surgery. With a new thermal shield, the THUNDERBEAT Open Fine Jaw Type X surgical energy device is designed to support safer procedures.[i] The device is available commercially in Japan. The commercial launch of the product in Europe, the U.S., and South Korea is expected in October 2022, with continued launches in other countries and regions following.


This device is part of Olympus' THUNDERBEAT portfolio of hybrid energy devices that deliver both ultrasonic and bipolar energy simultaneously for tissue management, including hemostatic cutting and dissection, in laparoscopic surgery and open surgery. The THUNDERBEAT hybrid devices eliminate the need for multiple instruments during the surgery, contributing to efficiency in the operating room and reduced operation time.[ii]

"This latest addition to our differentiated THUNDERBEAT line of products continues to deliver on Olympus' commitment to offering hospitals a full portfolio of Advanced Energy devices providing best-in-class functionality for numerous procedures and specialties in minimally invasive and open surgery," said Phil Roy, Global Vice President and General Manager of the Surgical Devices Business Unit.

The THUNDERBEAT(TM) Open Fine Jaw Type X device is designed for open surgical procedures that require delicate and fine tissue dissection, such as in thyroidectomy or radical neck dissection. The new thermal shield improves the thermal profile on the grasping surface, which reduces the risk of unintended heat damage to nearby tissue, nerves and other structures.[i] The jaw design maintains a finely curved tip for precise dissection and enhanced visibility during use.[i]

- New Thermal Shield Supports Safer Procedures
The newly developed thermal shield at the distal tip slows heat transfer from the probe to the exterior surface of the jaw and reduces the risk of unintended heat damage to surrounding tissue and vessels.[i]

- Fine Shape of Distal Tip Supports Precise Procedures
The slim shape of the distal tip supports precise tissue management capabilities including fine dissection and firm grasping force, cutting and sealing to the tip of the device, and blunt dissection.[i]

- Simultaneous Output of Two Energies Enables a Variety of Operations with One Device
Delivering simultaneous bipolar and ultrasonic energy enables fast, hemostatic cutting, easy dissection, and reliable vessel sealing and division. A separate advanced bipolar[i] function enables vessel sealing and spot coagulation without cutting, when desired.

The THUNDERBEAT(TM) Open Fine Jaw Type X device is a single use hybrid ultrasonic and bipolar electrosurgical instrument intended for use in open surgery. This device should not be used for tubal sterilization or tubal coagulation for sterilization procedures. Use with caution in patients with electronic implants, such as a cardiac pacemaker, or nerve simulators, to avoid possible hazard to patients due to interference. Before use, thoroughly review the product manual and use the equipment as instructed.

The THUNDERBEAT Open Fine Jaw Type X device is manufactured by Olympus Medical Systems Corporation.

About Olympus

Olympus is passionate about creating customer-driven solutions for the medical, life sciences, and industrial equipment industries. For more than 100 years, Olympus has focused on making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling by helping to detect, prevent, and treat disease; furthering scientific research; and ensuring public safety. In its Therapeutic Solutions business, Olympus uses innovative capabilities in medical technology, therapeutic intervention, and precision manufacturing to help healthcare professionals deliver diagnostic, therapeutic, and minimally invasive procedures to improve clinical outcomes, reduce overall costs, and enhance the quality of life for patients. Starting with its early contributions to the development of the polypectomy snare, Olympus' Therapeutic Solutions portfolio has grown to include a wide range of medical devices to help prevent, detect, and treat disease. For more information, visit www.olympus-global.com and follow our global Twitter account: @Olympus_Corp.

[i] Data on file with Olympus as of May 11, 2020
[ii] Data on file with Olympus as of June 26, 2015

Media Contacts
Natsuki Inoue - natsuki.inoue@olympus.com
Jessica Lee - jessica.yy.lee@fleishman.com

Olympus Corp [TYO: 7733] [ADR: OCPNY] [GDR: OLYs] https://www.olympus-global.com


Topic: New Product
Source: Olympus
Sectors: BioTech, Healthcare & Pharm, MedTech
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Olympus
June 14, 2022 12:00 HKT/SGT
Olympus to Use 100% Renewable Electricity at R&D and Manufacturing Sites in Japan
Dec 2, 2021 14:00 HKT/SGT
Olympus Selected for Inclusion in Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World)
Nov 12, 2021 07:30 HKT/SGT
Olympus Launches Venture Capital Fund to Strengthen Medtech Leadership
Sept 21, 2021 12:00 HKT/SGT
Olympus Strengthens Surgical Portfolio with the Launch of POWERSEAL Advanced Bipolar Surgical Energy Devices
Sept 21, 2021 12:00 HKT/SGT
Olympus Strengthens Surgical Portfolio with the Launch of POWERSEAL Advanced Bipolar Surgical Energy Devices
Apr 8, 2021 10:00 HKT/SGT
Olympus Opens New Global HQ for Therapeutic Solutions Division and U.S. Medical Business
Feb 4, 2021 10:00 HKT/SGT
Olympus Supports Dissemination of Endoscopic Procedures for Colorectal Cancer in Russia
Feb 1, 2021 08:00 HKT/SGT
Olympus launches comprehensive global educational platform for healthcare professionals
Jan 29, 2021 07:30 HKT/SGT
Olympus to Acquire Quest Photonic Devices B.V. to Bolster Surgical Endoscopy Capabilities
Dec 4, 2020 14:15 HKT/SGT
Olympus Acquires Veran Medical Technologies, Inc.
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       