Source: Biopipe Global BPipe Corporation Enters Agreement with Global Food Company to install a Biopipe Biological STP BPipe Corporation, the Philippine subsidiary of Biopipe Global Corp (USA), has entered into an agreement with a major global food company to install a 10m3/day Biopipe biological sewage wastewater treatment plant.

Biopipe focuses on innovative, scalable and disruptive wastewater treatment and reuse technologies. Flagship system Biopipe STP is a highly scalable, onsite sludge, odor and chemical-free sewage wastewater treatment technology. BPipe is an equity joint venture partner established in the Philippines to pursue sewage and industrial wastewater treatment opportunities for technologies within the Biopipe portfolio.



According to Mr Freddie Canta, President of BPipe, "In addition to the sludge free, odor free, and chemical free features of Biopipe technology, the customizable design and flexibility to fit into small spaces were the deciding factors that led to this partnership with BPipe. We are happy that our new client will promote environmentally sustainable practices by recycling treated wastewater through our Biopipe system."



"Biopipe continues to see strong market interest in the Philippines as customers look to long-term, eco-friendly solutions for a more resilient future," says Ms Nina Aquino, CMO of Biopipe Global Corp. "We look forward to continuing our support of the country's dedication to cleaner water and safe sanitation practices."



About Biopipe Global

Biopipe Global Corp is a wholly owned subsidiary of Lifequest World Corp (OTC Markets: LQWC). Lifequest offers both effluent treatment (ETP) and sewage treatment (STP) solutions. The Biopipe STP is a patented 100% sludge-free, chemical-free, odour-free, silent, easy to assemble and install, scalable, low-cost, ecological and virtually maintenance-free onsite sewage wastewater treatment system. The Abrimix ETP solution is a highly efficient and cost-effective industrial wastewater treatment system that is vastly superior to Dissolved Air Floatation (DAF) systems. Please visit www.lifequestcorp.com and www.biopipe.co, or contact: info@biopipe.co.



About BPipe Corporation,

BPipe Corporation, the Philippine subsidiary of Biopipe Global Corp, is engaged in sales, marketing, distribution, installation and maintenance of Biopipe STP, Abrimix ETP, Glanris Media, Goslyn FOG and other technologies through its global partnerships.



Philippines Contact

Mr. Freddie Canta

BPipe Corporation

E: freddie@biopipe.co

T: +63 917 139 3642





