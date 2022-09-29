Thursday, 29 September 2022, 08:00 HKT/SGT Share:

PERTH, W AUSTRALIA, Sept 29, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - BayWa r.e., the global energy developer, service provider, and distributor, is looking to expand its offering on Standalone Power Systems (SPS) to more regions in the State of Western Australia, and in the future, nationally, to different market sectors that require remote or standalone power.



This follows the company's success in providing SPS to farming, mining, business communities and homeowners in parts of rural Western Australia at the beginning of 2018, who have greatly benefited from this innovative and cost-effective power source.



According to Western Power, the state owned corporation responsible for providing electricity in Western Australia, Western Australia has one of the largest isolated electricity networks in the world, and the provision of SPS at several sites in rural Western Australia in a trial exercise, helped ensure that the customers received adequate power supply.



Mr. Durmus Yildiz, Managing Director at BayWa r.e. Solar Systems Australia said "We are proud to be a part of powering the remote communities in the State of Western Australia and to be able to put our expertise in energy solutions to benefit the greater community. Through our network of trusted and capable off-grid installers, whom we work with to design and build such SPS. This has enabled BayWa r.e. to cater to different customers, depending on factors such as their required size of the system, location, or customer preference."



These SPS operate independently off the grid and supply continuous power 24 hours a day, using a mix of solar and battery storage and backup generation. It is by far one of the most efficient local energy solutions that allows customers and the wider community in these remote areas to access a steady supply of electricity.



BayWa r.e. expansion plans for its offering of SPS include tapping into other regions in Western Australia, namely, the Kimberley and Pilbara as well as regions in the other states of the country such as the Northern Territory and Queensland. This vision of providing SPS nation-wide is part of BayWa r.e. 's commitment to aid Australia's energy transition processes.



This is in line with the country's climate goal to reach net-zero emissions by 2050, which would require a rapid construction of an electricity grid running almost 100 percent on renewable energy.



Some benefits of SPS includes serving as a safe and reliable source, maximised efficiency via clean energy storage, reduction in electricity costs, flexibility for communities to place systems where it is needed, and integrated system monitoring for improved maintenance.



"SPS is a clear choice for remote areas, agricultural and mining sectors. It is a reliable and cost-effective energy solution that can power up these communities in the interim as the country continues to expand and improve its electricity grid. We are also confident that through BayWa r.e.'s technical expertise and product knowledge in renewable energy, that new design elements will be implemented to these systems, to further contribute to the state and country's transition towards net-zero emissions," continued Mr. Yildiz.



BayWa r.e. has been operating in Australia since 2016, after transitioning from existing solar wholesaling business Solarmatrix. The Projects team entered the Australian market through the acquisition and subsequent development of the Hughenden Solar Farm in Northern Queensland. The Wind Projects team was established through the acquisition of a local developer, Future Energy, and its project pipeline. In total, BayWa r.e. has delivered seven utility scale wind and solar assets in Australia, including the 112 MW Karadoc and the 106 MW Yatpool solar farms near Mildura in Victoria.



