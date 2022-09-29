Thursday, 29 September 2022, 13:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Taiwan Stays at the Forefront of Medical Technology

By: Wu Yiling, Director, Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), Singapore

BenQ Intraoral Scanner

SigKnow EZYPRO

What is medical imaging?



Radiology, often known as medical imaging, is essential to the process of diagnosing and treating numerous disorders. Medical imaging techniques like ultrasound, x-rays, mammography, computed tomography (CT) scans, and nuclear medicine have made it easier for doctors to identify and treat patients without the need for surgery. The various bodily parts and medical imaging techniques are matched.



In general, these noninvasive methods not only facilitate patient diagnosis and treatment but also improve patient comfort throughout the healing process.



Medical imaging is essential in several medical contexts and at all significant levels of health care, according to the World Health Organization. Technology in this area of medicine will continue to advance and will benefit practitioners and patients everywhere.



Medical Imaging Technology from Taiwan



The advancement of noninvasive medical technology, which have improved disease diagnosis and treatment, has cemented Taiwan's status as one of the greatest locations in the world to get medical care.



Taiwan, which ranks 13th globally on the 2021 World Index of Healthcare Innovation, maintains its competitiveness by spearheading the quick advancement of medical technologies both inside the region and outside of it. At the most recent Medical Fair Asia (MFA) 2022 in Singapore, 10 Taiwanese exhibitors gathered under the Taiwan Excellence Awards, reiterating this status. Only those who successfully complete a rigorous examination process are given this distinction, which denotes the Ministry for Economic Affairs' approval and recognition of them as authorized distributors in Taiwan.



These 10 exhibitors spearhead the research and development of medical technology in the region. The ability of these products to find problems early and not hurt the patient is a key part of the medical technology revolution.



For patients with chronic illnesses like cardiovascular disorders, early diagnosis is essential to ensuring a higher chance of recovery, just like with any sickness. Because of this, they have been able to establish themselves as the industry leaders in smart medical technology for cardiac rhythms.



For example, EZYPROR (UG02), created by Sigknow Biomedical Co. Ltd., is referred to as "Asia's No. 1 Arrhythmia Diagnostic Solution" due to its highly accurate diagnostic capabilities that greatly outperform those of current technology. The heart's function over extended periods of time is demonstrated by the 14-day patch monitor. It provides a wealth of clinically valuable information that clinicians can utilize to make an arrhythmia diagnosis. EZYPRO has a proven 60% diagnosis rate, which is three times more successful than that of current ECG technology, according to CEO Jiayi Lai, who discussed the product at MFA.



The magnetic-assisted capsule and endoscope (MACE) by Insight Medical Solutions Inc. and the Smart Wound Carer (MPD100) by Medimaging Integrated Solution Inc. (MiiS) are patient-friendly ways to view the human body without anesthesia, pain, or cross-infection, in addition to medical imaging technology for chronic diseases.



The camera can essentially fit into any orifice and display a high-quality live video, making the diagnosing procedure less invasive and more effective, as Johnson Chang, Manager of MiiS Business Development Center, puts it.



The Future of Medical Imaging



Two significant global trends have been addressed by the advancement of medical imaging technology: the aging of the global population, particularly in many Asian nations, and the increasing need for healthcare systems that are more patient-centric. The urgent need for painless and noninvasive medical technologies is driven by these two trends.



Even though these Taiwanese medical solutions are just now becoming widely employed, their participation in MFA 2022 has made it simpler for the market to connect with its regional trading and medical technology partners. This will assist the market in achieving its objective of utilizing cutting-edge technology to assist more individuals lead longer, more fulfilling lives.





