Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, September 29, 2022
Thursday, 29 September 2022, 16:20 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
AEON and CJPT Begin Logistics Improvement in Kyushu
Taking on the challenge of improving supply chain logistics to support local lifestyles

Toyota City, Japan, Sept 29, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - AEON KYUSHU Co., Ltd., AEON GLOBAL SCM Co., Ltd. and Commercial Japan Partnership Technologies Corporation (CJPT) have announced that they are working together on a logistics improvement project for the AEON Group in the Kyushu area that will solve problems faced by the logistics industry, such as soaring logistics costs and driver shortages.

AEON has been working to improve efficiency at each stage of logistics, from procurement to sales, to fulfill its mission of supporting the daily lives of its customers. The company strongly believes that it is essential to collaborate with partners beyond the framework of individual companies. An example is pursuing further efficiency by viewing the entire supply chain as a continuous process, in order to solve issues related to logistics and the protection of lifestyles in an environment where all costs are rising.

CJPT believes that streamlining logistics, in addition to vehicle electrification, is a path toward building a carbon-neutral society. The company has been working to minimize cargo and operation stagnation (logistics downtime) using big data and real-time processing, which are the strengths of connected-technology infrastructure.

AEON and CJPT share the common desire to help solve social issues as companies that are responsible for logistics in Japan. Based on this desire, the companies have begun improving supply chain logistics in the Kyushu area by combining the logistics expertise built up by AEON KYUSHU and AEON GLOBAL SCM with the connected technologies of each company participating in CJPT. The three companies will take on the challenge of creating the future of logistics in cooperation with their partners to support the daily lives of customers.

Outline of Joint Efforts by the Three Companies

- Establish new operations to improve efficiency by linking each process in the supply chain
- Improve efficiency by minimizing logistics downtime through the use of big data and real-time processing of connected-technology infrastructure
- Promote collaboration with a wide range of partners to achieve these initiatives


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Sectors: Automotive
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Toyota Motor Corporation Links

http://www.toyota-global.com

https://plus.google.com/+toyotaglobal

https://www.facebook.com/ToyotaMotorCorporation/

https://twitter.com/TOYOTA_PR/

https://www.youtube.com/user/toyotajpchannel/

https://linkedin.com/company/toyota

Toyota Motor Corporation
Sept 23, 2022 23:00 HKT/SGT
Toyota to End Vehicle Manufacturing in Russia
Sept 23, 2022 10:11 HKT/SGT
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Looks Forward to Another Returning Classic
Sept 12, 2022 10:23 HKT/SGT
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing concludes a rocky Acropolis weekend
Sept 12, 2022 10:00 HKT/SGT
One-two home victory for TOYOTA GAZOO Racing
Sept 5, 2022 16:06 HKT/SGT
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Heading Home to Fuji
Sept 2, 2022 16:30 HKT/SGT
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing going for gold in Greece
Aug 31, 2022 14:10 HKT/SGT
Toyota to Invest Up to 730 Billion Yen in Japan/U.S. Battery Production
Aug 24, 2022 12:38 HKT/SGT
GR Yaris Joins KINTO FACTORY Lineup
Aug 23, 2022 16:36 HKT/SGT
Toyota Launches the New Sienta in Japan
Aug 22, 2022 10:22 HKT/SGT
Another double podium for TOYOTA GAZOO Racing
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       