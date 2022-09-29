Thursday, 29 September 2022, 18:40 HKT/SGT Share:

HONG KONG, Sept 29, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - My Platform, the MedTech venture in which Black Spade Capital Limited ("Black Spade Capital") invested, has just announced that its PRC joint venture My Platform Information Technology (Guangzhou) Limited ("My Platform MedTech") was awarded the Winner's Prize in the 2022 Hong Kong-Macau-Taiwan Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition organised by the Guangzhou Municipal Science and Technology Bureau.

(1st from the Right) Mr. Jesse Ho, Chief Executive Officer of My Platform

The competition brings together 226 participants from a wide variety of industries to honour the key players from Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan for their achievement in the innovative and technology areas. My Platform MedTech ranked top 16 among the companies who received the award.



My Platform MedTech is a joint venture established by My Platform and its partner in Guangzhou in 2021. It provides cloud-based services and doctor-patient community chatroom with telemedicine functions to hospitals and helps build an enclosed communication system between doctors and patients, which strengthens the connection between different specialist departments with patients and increases patient stickiness.



In view of the growing demand for distant medical consultation, My Platform upgraded its system with telemedicine capabilities in 2020. This built-in function enables integration with other features thus offering a seamless and user-friendly experience.



Mr. Jesse Ho, CEO of My Platform, said: "we are incredibly honoured to receive this award. It's a reflection of our team effort and the impact that we and our partners are making in the implementation of various initiatives to drive the technology development in the medical industry in the Greater Bay Area. We will continue with our good work to improve greater efficiency and better communication in the healthcare industry."



About Black Spade Capital Limited

Black Spade Capital Limited is an established family office managing the private investments of Mr. Lawrence Ho. Headquartered in Hong Kong, its global portfolio consists of a wide spectrum of cross-border investments as it consistently seeks to add new projects and opportunities to its investment mix. Black Spade Capital's investment strategy maximises coverage of geographic regions and sectors whilst maintaining a portfolio of diversified asset classes, ranging from equity, fixed income, pre-IPO investments, medical technology, leisure and culture, green energy, real estate to Web3. In July 2021, Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE: BSAQ), a special purpose acquisition company of which a subsidiary of Black Spade Capital is sponsor, was listed on the New York Stock Exchange.



About My Platform Information Technology (Guangzhou) Limited

My Platform is a global multi-party interactive cloud-based SaaS platform that provides a seamless experience in the healthcare industry for professionals and end-users. With over 20 years of experience in the medical, finance and IT fields, My Platform is dedicated to reshape the medical ecosystem and eliminate misinformation. Its powerful proprietary software can connect doctors, patients (members), pharmaceutical companies, insurance companies, hospitals and corporations and allows them to interact on one single platform. The all-integrated clinic solution built with state-of-the-art technology facilitates daily operation for all.







