Source: Crypto Oasis Crypto Oasis Hosts 3 pivotal Web3-related Sessions at the Inaugural Dubai Metaverse Assembly - The first two sessions by the Crypto Oasis focused on the Digital Economy and Venture Capital in the Metaverse.

- The third session was a thought leadership talk about the Crypto Oasis supporting Web3 technologies and entrepreneurs in the Middle East.

- The Crypto Oasis participated in the metaverse assembly among over 300 global experts, policymakers, thought leaders, and decision-makers from more than 40 organisations.

DUBAI, Sept 30, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The inaugural Dubai Metaverse Assembly first announced by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai and organised by the Dubai Future Foundation, took place on September 28 and 29. The Crypto Oasis, the fastest growing blockchain and Web3 ecosystem in the world, hosted the three sessions at the event that brought together regional and international experts in Dubai to shape the future of the metaverse.



The first session featured Meta Decrypt discussing "Design Thinking - Digital Economy in the Metaverse". This was an enriching and engaging talk about creating a more participatory economy and also discussed a broad range of metaverse use cases from strategy through execution. It is expected that a fully realised metaverse won't just be a part of the digital economy, but its own quasi-independent economy that may end up reweaving the fabric of the digital world.



The second session was a panel discussion on Venture Capital in the Metaverse. The participants included:



- Valerie Hawley - True Global Ventures

- Jawad Ashraf - Virtua

- Domenik Maier _ iBLOXX

- Saqr Ereiqat - Crypto Oasis



The metaverse is a venture capitalist's dream. The metaverse represents a real opportunity for cutting-edge innovation and significant startup returns. VCs around the world acknowledge that it has the potential to be a multi-trillion dollar market. With advances made in bandwidth, chips, software, and new (hardware) platforms, metaverse adoption is expected to rise, which is why there is an abundance of capital in this space.



The final session was a thought leadership talk by Crypto Oasis Co-Founder Saqr Ereiqat titled "Web2 is Silicon Valley, Web3 is Crypto Oasis".



Speaking about the event and the Crypto Oasis sessions, Ereiqat said, "The Dubai Metaverse Assembly is another step towards the United Arab Emirates being the leading digital economy. The 'Digital Economy Strategy' aims to double the contribution of the digital economy to the UAE's gross domestic product (GDP) from 9.7 percent as of April 2022 to 20 percent by 2031. It also seeks to enhance the position of the UAE as a hub for the digital economy in the region and globally as we are already witnessing and supporting an influx of intellectual resources into the UAE.



"We believe an ecosystem consists of Talent, Capital, and Infrastructure, with the UAE bringing those three together. We have therefore coined the MENA region as Crypto Oasis. At the Dubai Metaverse Assembly, we proudly hosted three sessions to educate, inspire, and contribute. Today, the Crypto Oasis, with the UAE at the heart of it, is pushing the frontier in the Web 3 space. While Web 2 was primarily based out of Silicon Valley, events like the Dubai Metaverse Assembly and others will ensure that Web 3 is the Crypto Oasis."



The metaverse assembly cements Dubai's position as the world's metaverse capital as it looks to leverage Dubai's digital infrastructure and support global transformations and disruptions. The flagship event explores the digital economy and identifies opportunities to help startups, entrepreneurs, communities, investors, and governments unlock the unlimited potential of the metaverse to create a bolder future. The Crypto Oasis is delighted to be part of this first of its kind event that sees the world's leading metaverse experts converge in Dubai.



About Crypto Oasis



The Crypto Oasis is a Middle East-focused blockchain ecosystem supported by initiators of the Crypto Valley Switzerland. The core elements needed for its development are Talent, Capital, and Infrastructure. The Ecosystems stakeholders include Investors & Collectors, Start-Ups & Projects, Corporates, Education & Research Institutions, Service Providers and Government Entities & Associations. Crypto Oasis' vision is to be one of the leading blockchain ecosystems in the world. Today it is the fastest growing, with more than 1,100 organisations in the UAE alone. The forecast is to identify over 1,500 established organisations across the region by the end of 2022. www.cryptooasis.ae



