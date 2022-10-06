Thursday, 6 October 2022, 16:28 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. MHI-MS Successfully Tests Proof of Concept of Innovative V2X System in Singapore - New System Will Contribute to Safe Driving and Creation of Safe and Smooth Vehicle Traffic Infrastructure -



- Proof of concept completed in collaboration with MHI-AP and Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore), confirming vehicle tracking and activation of alarms from NTU's Roadside Unit

- MHI-MS's onboard device wireless communication software were enabled simultaneous operation of tolling and V2X functions

TOKYO, Oct 6, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machinery Systems (MHI-MS), a Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group company, has developed and successfully tested proof of concept of a Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) system(1). The development program was carried out in collaboration with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Asia Pacific (MHI-AP) and Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore). The proof of concept was implemented on the NTU Singapore's Smart Campus from May to August 2022, and utilized NTU's Roadside Unit (RSU) and MHI-MS's multi-use in-vehicle device (onboard device, or OBD) to confirm vehicle tracking and activation of alarms from the RSU.

COSMO program provides a comprehensive suite of technologies, solutions, and best-of-breed V2X mobility use cases

Correlation Diagram of Eight Work Packages on COSMO Program - This development program was under the WP8

Under the development program, software related to MHI-MS's OBD wireless communication (dedicated short-range communication, or DSRC(2)) were developed to support V2X. By utilizing the same hardware, tolling and V2X communication applications can be operated simultaneously, enabling monitoring of traffic flow in real time. In time, the newly developed system will also support advanced traffic management such as giving priority to emergency vehicles and city bus, and safe driving such as timely distribution of traffic information to each vehicle. These improvements will both enhance motorist satisfaction and contribute to the creation of safe and smooth vehicle traffic infrastructure.



The development program is conducted under the Connected Smart Mobility (COSMO) program(3), a national initiative hosted by NTU Singapore to develop next generation connected mobility technologies and solutions and to establish Singapore as a global hub for V2X research and commercialization. MHI-MS is also part of the COSMO consortium, which convenes leading industry partners, research organizations and public stakeholders to facilitate knowledge sharing, establish partnerships and pooling of resources to develop Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) that make road traffic safer and more efficient for motorists.



Going forward, MHI-MS will further dedicate its resources to V2X research and development of advanced ITS to provide optimal solutions for traffic and environmental issues around the globe.



(1) V2X is a generic term for forms of communication between vehicles and various things (pedestrians, infrastructure, networks, etc.).

(2) DSRC is a wireless communication method used in ITS. It is used for narrow range communication such as between roadside unit and onboard device.

(3) The COSMO program was launched in November 2019. It aims to create safer and more efficient intelligent transportation systems through the formation of partnerships and sharing of information. The program is supported by Singapore's Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) under its RIE2020 Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering (AME) Industry Alignment Fund - Pre Positioning (IAF-PP) (Grant No. A19D6a0053).



