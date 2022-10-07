Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Friday, October 7, 2022
Friday, 7 October 2022
Source: Hitachi, Ltd.
Inauguration Ceremony for Solar Power Generation Facility at Hitachi Astemo Bekasi, Indonesia

TOKYO, Oct 7, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - PT Hitachi Astemo Bekasi Manufacturing, located in Bekasi, West Java, Republic of Indonesia, a group company of Hitachi Astemo, Ltd., held an inauguration ceremony for a roof-installed solar power generation facility today, October 7.

Solar panels on the roof of Hitachi Astemo Bekasi Manufacturing

To help the Hitachi Group achieve carbon neutrality in its business and production activities by fiscal 2030, Hitachi Astemo Bekasi has introduced an off-balance sheet, solar power generation scheme in which the company does not own the solar power generation equipment installed at the plant, and instead pays for the electricity it consumes based on the amount it generates.

In line with this scheme, the solar panels will start by generating 1,248 kW of electricity, and are expected to generate up to approx.1,600 MWh per year in 2022, aiming to reduce emissions by approx.1,200t-CO2 per year.

Hitachi Astemo contributes to the reduction of environmental impact through the use of renewable energy, the ongoing promotion of energy conservation, as well as through the expansion of its electrified products and other businesses.

Hitachi Astemo is committed to strengthening its business and delivering technological innovation through a strategic business portfolio, which consists of the Powertrain & Safety Systems business, Chassis business, Motorcycle business, Software business and Aftermarket business. Aiming for a better environment globally and growth around the pillars of "green," "digital," and "innovation," we will deliver highly efficient internal combustion engine systems; electric systems that reduce emissions; autonomous driving for improved safety and comfort; advanced driver assistance systems; and advanced chassis systems. Through such advanced mobility solutions, we will contribute to realizing a sustainable society and provide enhanced corporate value for our customers.

For more information, please visit the Hitachi Astemo website: www.hitachiastemo.com/en/.


