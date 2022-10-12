Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Wednesday, 12 October 2022, 13:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Berhad
Malaysian Genomics Signs Agreement with National Institutes of Health to Explore Research Opportunities
Both parties to collaborate on research in genomics and biopharmaceuticals

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, Oct 12, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - MGRC Therapeutics Sdn Bhd (MGRC-T), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Berhad (Bursa: MGRC, 0155), a leading genomics and biopharmaceutical specialist, has entered into a cooperation agreement with the National Institutes of Health, Malaysia (NIH), providing a framework for collaboration between the two parties in medical research pertaining to genomics and biopharmaceuticals.


Dato' Alvin Joseph Nesakumar, Executive Director of Malaysian Genomics

The National Institutes of Health (NIH), the research arm under the Ministry of Health Malaysia, comprises six research institutes that focus on biomedical research, public health and epidemiology, clinical research, behavioural health research, health management and health policies. The NIH is mandated to conduct high-impact health research to improve the quality of life of the Rakyat. The health research conducted by the NIH is in line with the Health Research Priority Areas for each five-yearly Malaysia Plans.

MGRC-T specialises in genomics and biopharmaceutical services with proprietary know-how and intellectual property related to the research, development, and processing of genetic screening tests, as well as the manufacturing of cell therapies, including immunotherapy for various types of cancer.

Dato' Alvin Joseph Nesakumar, Executive Director of Malaysian Genomics, said, "The cooperation agreement enables us to explore ways that we can work together with NIH to improve the quality of our genomics and biopharmaceutical services that can contribute to improving the health of the Rakyat. We consider this collaboration a good step in encouraging and promoting research in genomics and biopharmaceuticals that will be mutually beneficial."

Dr S Asmaliza Ismail, Manager of the NIH said, "We welcome this agreement as we are keen to work with specialists such as Malaysian Genomics to exchange knowledge in various fields of medical research. We believe that by working and pooling our resources together, we can bridge the gaps in expertise and experience."

Under this agreement, the parties will explore joint training in the field of medical research, exchange research materials, and partake in scientific data presentation and publication. Additionally, the agreement will enable the exchange of experts and personnel, including postgraduate research and students on adjunct appointments, short- and long-term research attachments, co-supervision of students conducting research and internships, as well as other areas of cooperation to be mutually decided.

Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Berhad: 0155 [BURSA: MGRC] [RIC: MGRC:KL] [BBG: MGRC:MK], http://www.mgrc.com.my/


Source: Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Berhad
