- Quick and hassle-free immigration clearance upon arrival in Indonesia

BALI, INDONESIA, Oct 13, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - It is holiday season all year round in Bali, where travellers make their yearly pilgrimage to the beautiful island in Indonesia, a travel hotspot. To aid the increase in travel demand to Indonesia and especially Bali, VFS Global has rolled out the first-of-its-kind Indonesia fast-track Visa on Arrival service. Visitors from 86 different countries, including Australia, can now enjoy a quicker and smoother visa application journey by completing the process online, pre-departure, offered by VFS Global.



The service is provided in an exclusive agreement with TLP, the partner of the Immigration Department for Republic of Indonesia and Bank Mandiri. Apart from Bali, it is also available to Jakarta-bound travellers.



Since the lifting of the travel restrictions brought about by the pandemic, the number of visitors to Bali in 2022 has been consistently hitting new highs, with Australians taking up a massive 32.2% of the total number to the sunny destination in July 2022, making them the top visitors to Bali. Following close behind were travellers from India, the United Kingdom, France and the United States of America, according to Bali Central Bureau of Statistics data released on 2 September.



With the fast-track Visa on Arrival, immigration clearance for 86 nationalities, including India and France, can save up to three hours of waiting time. All they have to do is simply apply for their Indonesia Visa on Arrival through VFS Global on indonesiavoa.vfsevisa.id.



The service will take visitors through an online pre-payment of fees, fast-track access and concierge services prior to their travel. With the confirmation sent to their registered email ID, the only step during arrival would be to get the visa stamped at the designated fast-track Visa on Arrival immigration lanes.



Mr. Jiten Vyas, Chief Commercial Officer, VFS Global said, "Indonesia, especially Bali, is a popular destination for travellers across the globe. Unveiling a fuss-free, speedy service that will make travellers' visa application journey quicker and simpler will give these visitors less time on waiting and more time for their holiday. With tech-led Do It Yourself solutions becoming increasingly popular, this first-ever fast-track Visa on Arrival service is sure to offer applicants a more relaxed on-arrival experience."



How to use the fast-track VOA service

STEP 1: Visit indonesiavoa.vfsevisa.id

STEP 2: Submit the required documents and pay the VOA fee online

STEP 3: Await the confirmation email that will be sent to the registered email ID

STEP 4: Upon landing in Jakarta and Bali, head to the dedicated fast-track lane with the confirmation email to get the visa stamped



VFS Global will offer Standard and Fast track service (Express) options. Applicants opting for the Standard service will be able to submit their applications no less than 72 hours prior to the date of departure, and benefit from the fast-track immigration process. Those opting for the Fast track service (Express) service will be able to submit their applications no less than 24 hours prior to the date of departure. The Express service additionally provides end-to-end personalised assistance and guidance, right from the arrival gate through immigration, baggage claim, and customs.



About VFS Global



VFS Global is the world's largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions. VFS Global is the trusted partner of 65 client governments, operating a global network with more than 3,500 Application Centres in 144 countries. The company has processed over 246 million applications since its inception in 2001. The company manages non-judgmental and administrative tasks related to applications for visa, passport, and consular services for its client governments, enabling them to focus entirely on the critical assessment task. VFS Global has its headquarters in Zurich/Switzerland and Dubai/United Arab Emirates.



VFS Global is majority-owned by funds managed by Blackstone, the world's largest alternative asset manager. Blackstone seeks to create positive economic impact and long-term value for their investors, the companies in which they invest, and the communities in which they work. Blackstone's USD 915 billion in assets under management include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, infrastructure, life sciences, growth equity, opportunistic, non-investment grade credit, real assets, and secondary funds, all on a global basis.



The Swiss-based Kuoni and Hugentobler Foundation and EQT, a global investment organisation, headquartered in Stockholm/Sweden, hold minority stakes in VFS Global. www.vfsglobal.com



