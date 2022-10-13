Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, October 13, 2022
Thursday, 13 October 2022, 11:12 HKT/SGT
Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
MHI Signs Statement of Cooperation with the State Government of South Australia on Development of Local Hydrogen Industry
Target Set on Accelerating Transition to Clean Energy and Developing a Hydrogen Economy

- MHI will propose diverse solutions applying its Groupwide products, technologies and services
- Collaboration will spur development of hydrogen-related technologies and create new industrial opportunities, driving forward South Australia's decarbonization programs

TOKYO, Oct 13, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) signed a Statement of Cooperation on October 10 with the State Government of South Australia aimed at accelerating development of the local hydrogen industry. By proposing diverse solutions incorporating its Groupwide products, technologies and services, MHI looks to collaborate with South Australia in the state's transition to clean energy and development of a hydrogen economy.


The Statement of Cooperation was signed by The Hon Peter Malinauskas MP, Premier of South Australia, and MHI Senior Vice President Osamu Ono, who concurrently serves as Chief Regional Officer of both the Asia Pacific and India as well as President of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. Specifically, MHI will propose solutions in the following areas: growing a globally competitive hydrogen export sector through the development of a hydrogen export strategy and strategic partnerships; fostering advances in new technologies and new industrial opportunities through research partnerships; projects that accelerate the development of large-scale industrial decarbonization programs; and developing near-term Australian domestic markets through the establishment of a hydrogen ecosystem.

On signing the Statement of Cooperation, The Hon Premier Malinauskas MP expressed his hopes for the newly agreed partnership: "This Statement of Cooperation is a commitment from the State Government and industry partners to work together to accelerate the development of South Australia's hydrogen economy. South Australia is open for business and we are ambitious about hydrogen."

MHI Group, by contributing to the development of a hydrogen value chain and the acceleration of industrial decarbonization in South Australia, looks to assist in driving the state's economic development and realizing a sustainable society.

About MHI Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.


