Thursday, 13 October 2022, 12:06 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Hitachi, Ltd. Hitachi Energy invests US$37 million to expand transformer manufacturing facility in South Boston, Virginia This expansion will benefit from financial support from the Commonwealth of Virginia and Halifax County and is intended to address fast-growing customer demand

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, Oct 13, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi Energy today announced plans to invest more than US$37 million in the expansion and modernization of its power transformer manufacturing facility in South Boston, Virginia to address fast-growing demand from utility customers and for applications such as renewable energy generation and data centers. In addition to its own investments, Hitachi Energy is leveraging financial support from the Commonwealth of Virginia and Halifax County where the facility is located.

Hitachi Energy's South Boston manufacturing facility

Transformers adjust and stabilize the voltage of electricity to ensure an efficient, reliable power supply across the region. This location produces both distribution and power transformers for the nation's power grid, commercial buildings, and industrial facilities, as well as traction transformers for use in railway applications. The South Boston factory currently covers an area of approximately 607,000 square feet, and hosts about 450 employees.



These latest investments in the facility are for an additional 26,000 sq. ft. of production space in its power transformer building, which will support the manufacturing of larger transformers specifically designed for utility and renewable energy markets. The project also includes investments in automated equipment and changes in factory processes to reduce factory cycle times and improve operational performance. This is particularly critical in the face of current supply chain challenges brought on by the pandemic and other factors.



The South Boston manufacturing facility has been in operation since 1968 and is one of the premier manufacturing locations in Halifax County and Southern Virginia.



"Hitachi Energy's ambitious expansion in Halifax County represents a strong commitment and tremendous vote of confidence in the Commonwealth of Virginia as a great place to do business," said Virginia Governor Glen Youngkin. "Hitachi Energy has been an important, long- standing employer in Southern Virginia for nearly 50 years, and we are thrilled the company will create additional good-paying jobs in the community. We are glad to be able to play a small part in making this expansion happen."



For this expansion, Hitachi is partnering with the Commonwealth of Virginia's Economic Development Partnership (VEDP)(1) as well as Halifax County's Industrial Development Authority (IDA).



(1) VEDP: www.vedp.org/

Steve McKinney, Senior VP and Head of Hitachi Energy's Transformer Business in North America said: "Demand for transformers is growing rapidly and we are continuing to invest in our local footprint here in North America to keep pace. We are committed to helping our customers manage the energy transition, and our dedicated employees at the South Boston facility have an important role to play in serving utilities, renewable energy developers, and more as demand for electricity grows."

Hitachi Energy is actively recruiting in South Boston, offering skilled manufacturing positions and opportunities across a range of corporate functions, from experienced professional opportunities to early career openings. To learn more visit us at the Hitachi Energy Careers(2) page.

(2) Hitachi Energy Careers: www.hitachienergy.com/us/en/career



About Hitachi Energy Ltd.



Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world's energy system to become more sustainable, flexible and secure whilst balancing social, environmental and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 40,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD.



www.hitachienergy.com

www.linkedin.com/company/hitachienergy

https://twitter.com/HitachiEnergy



About Hitachi, Ltd.



Hitachi drives Social Innovation Business, creating a sustainable society with data and technology. We will solve customers' and society's challenges with Lumada solutions leveraging IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products, under the business structure of Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries and Automotive Systems. Driven by green, digital, and innovation, we aim for growth through collaboration with our customers. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal year 2021 (ended March 31, 2022) totaled 10,264.6 billion yen ($84,136 million USD), with 853 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 370,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at www.hitachi.com.





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Hitachi, Ltd.

Sectors: Energy, Alternatives

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

