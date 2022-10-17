Monday, 17 October 2022, 17:27 HKT/SGT Share:

HONG KONG, Oct 17, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Three Garden Road, one of the landmark properties owned by Champion Real Estate Investment Trust ("Champion REIT" or the "Trust"; stock code: 2778), has awarded the Platinum rating under BEAM Plus for Existing Buildings V.2.0. with the highest score in Hong Kong. Three Garden Road has therefore become double platinum ratings for both BEAM Plus and WELL building standards.

Three Garden Road achieved BEAM Plus Existing Building PLATINUM with Hong Kong's highest score

Three Garden Road was the first existing building in Hong Kong to attain WELL Core Existing Building PLATINUM

To realise its 2045 Carbon Net Zero Roadmap, Champion REIT will strive to advance climate actions through technological innovation and facilities upgrade. As a green and wellness hub in the heart of the city, Three Garden Road has achieved:



BEAM Plus Existing Buildings Platinum (highest score)

-- Achieved full marks in five categories including "Innovations"

-- Implemented innovative measures to optimise energy usage, such as the ground-breaking demand-control carpark ventilation system that helped reduce more than 50% annual energy reduction



WELL Core Certification Platinum for Existing Building (first-in-Hong Kong)

-- Achieved remarkable results in the areas of air, water, light, nourishment and community

-- Awarded Excellent Class of Indoor Air Quality for 13 consecutive years



Ms Christina Hau, Chief Executive Officer of Champion REIT, said, "We are thrilled that Three Garden Road has achieved the Platinum rating with top score among the city's existing buildings. This is a testament to our all-round competence in implementing sustainable initiatives, and which has placed us in the forefront of the industry. Going forward, we will continue to forge impactful partnerships with our stakeholders to promote a greener and healthier environment."



Ir Dr Cary Chan, Executive Director of Hong Kong Green Building Council said, "We are very pleased to celebrate Three Garden Road's achievements in scoring the highest amongst all existing buildings in the city. Champion REIT has a proven record in its sustainability efforts and this attainment has undoubtedly served as another driving force for the Trust to continue advancing climate resilience of its properties."



About Champion REIT (Stock Code: 2778)

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust is a trust formed to own and invest in income producing office and retail properties. The Trust focuses on Grade A commercial properties in prime locations. It currently offers investors direct exposure to nearly 3 million sq. ft. of prime office and retail floor area. These include two Hong Kong landmark properties, Three Garden Road and Langham Place, as well as joint venture stake in 66 Shoe Lane in Central London. Since 2015, the Trust has been included in the Constituent of Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index of Hang Seng Indexes.



Website: www.championreit.com







