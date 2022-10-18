Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, October 18, 2022
Tuesday, 18 October 2022, 13:03 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Honda
Honda Aircraft Company Reveals Latest Aircraft - the HondaJet Elite II

Orlando, Florida, Oct 18, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Aircraft Company today revealed the "HondaJet Elite II" at the 2022 National Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (NBAA-BACE), a new upgraded aircraft that features a host of key advancements in performance and comfort. The company also announced the introduction of automation technologies.

HondaJet Elite II (Black Edition)

Through Honda Aircraft Company's constant pursuit of innovation, the HondaJet Elite II is the fastest, highest, and farthest flying aircraft in its class, achieving a whole new level of performance that redefines what it means to be a very light jet. With an expanded range of 1,547 nm, the Elite II now extends HondaJet's reach to more destinations while maintaining its position as the most fuel-efficient aircraft in its class. The addition of ground spoilers completes the performance upgrades, optimizing takeoff and landing field performance.

"The HondaJet Elite II once again pushes the boundaries of its category on all fronts of performance, comfort, and style," said Hideto Yamasaki, President & CEO of Honda Aircraft Company. "We are also excited to take our aircraft forward on the journey of automation by bringing new technologies to the market next year."

With the announcement of its journey of automation, Honda Aircraft Company also plans to introduce Autothrottle and Emergency Autoland by the end of 2023. This direction encapsulates the continuous effort to improve the HondaJet through automation, augmentation, and situational awareness technologies, to enhance operational safety and reduce pilot workload while aligning with global Honda's commitment to advances in safety technology.

The HondaJet Elite II features a fully redesigned cabin and the introduction of two new interior design options - Onyx and Steel, featuring new surface materials and colors. The cabin redesign led to a modern luxury of flight experience with a holistic approach to comfort that includes a nose to tail acoustic treatment, creating a tranquil space for both passengers and pilots.

Outside, the Elite II introduces a bold new Black Edition paint scheme that further differentiates the ramp appeal of the aircraft.

For more information, visit https://global.honda/newsroom/news/2022/c221018eng.html.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Honda
Sectors: Airlines
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Honda Links

http://www.honda.com

https://plus.google.com/110355594819754396833

https://www.facebook.com/HondaJP

https://twitter.com/HondaJP

https://www.youtube.com/user/HondaJPPR

https://ph.linkedin.com/company/honda-motor-co-ltd-

Honda
Sept 26, 2022 19:25 HKT/SGT
Hitachi Astemo Receives EV e-Axle Orders from Honda, and will Further Expand its Electrification Business
Sept 26, 2022 09:06 HKT/SGT
Honda and Idemitsu Hold 10th Anniversary Event of Rider Development Project at Grand Prix of Japan
Sept 19, 2022 12:20 HKT/SGT
F.C.C. TSR Honda France Fights Back to Win Second FIM Endurance World Championship Title
Sept 13, 2022 14:17 HKT/SGT
Summary of Briefing on Honda Motorcycle Business
Sept 13, 2022 12:41 HKT/SGT
Overview of Honda Exhibits at the 28th ITS World Congress 2022 in Los Angeles, USA
Sept 7, 2022 16:48 HKT/SGT
HRC Signs Contracts with Tim Gajser and Rubén Fernández
Sept 7, 2022 08:06 HKT/SGT
Honda and Hanwa Establish Strategic Partnership for Stable Procurement of Essential Metals
Aug 15, 2022 12:52 HKT/SGT
Team HRC's Tim Gajser Wins Fourth Championship, First in Two Seasons
Aug 8, 2022 10:18 HKT/SGT
Team HRC Wins 43rd Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Race
Aug 5, 2022 14:24 HKT/SGT
Honda Signs Agreement to Transfer Shares of Honda Lock Mfg. to MinebeaMitsumi
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       