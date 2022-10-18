Tuesday, 18 October 2022, 16:45 HKT/SGT Share:

DUBAI, UAE, Oct 18, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - MContent, the world's first web3 decentralized content ecosystem is pleased to announce the appointment of Hani El Khatib as their new chief executive officer of blockchain & web3. The hiring of Hani El Khatib shows the commitment of the MContent board & its ambitions in becoming a leading global web3 company. As part of his new role, Hani will oversee the overall MContent blockchain decentralized platform, as well as all web3, NFTs, & crypto divisions. .

Hani El Khatib

"I am thrilled to join the MContent family, and work with the great leaders to help steer the company to global presence & success. Our objective is to make MContent the leading decentralized web3 content company that brings power back to the viewer. At MContent, with our Watch & Earn model, both the viewers & the content creators will be earning monetized cryptocurrency when any of the content is viewed on our platform. Being a firm believer in the power of blockchain & decentralization, I am confident that our business methodology will be beneficial for our members, our community, and for our business," says Hani El Khatib.



Hani brings in a vast experience in terms of leadership, entrepreneurship, and business growth,

having specialized in revenue growth and scaling up businesses, from global unicorn start-ups looking for regional expansion, to multi-nationals looking to grow their business, while also bringing in his entrepreneurial experience, having established his own start-up early in his career. Prior to MContent, Hani was Regional Director at Chainalysis, where he helped in building Chainalysis's presence in the region. Before that Hani held various regional roles in multinational companies including McAfee, and Forescout Technologies.



About MContent



MContent is the World's First Fully Decentralized Watch2Earn Content Eco System that is backed by Gargash Group as the lead investor. Designed to convert content viewers into content owners, the first-of-its-kind web3 video streaming platform enables crowdfunding of film production and capital-intensive content creators using Cryptocurrency, NFTs & Blockchain, as well as being the pioneers of web3 cinema with their Cineverse ( Cinema in the metaverse). In the past year, the project has seeded, funded, and curated more than 40 film & TV productions through its self-sustaining ecosystem. The MContent platform now has almost 1.2 million registered users from across the World with more than 100,000 user generated videos populated as well as a collection of MOriginals & premium exclusive content available for streaming on the app & web platform. Over 500 leading content creators from across the world have already signed up to be a part of the MContent revolution and many influencers continue to join. MContent digital currency is available on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC - BEP20) and Ethereum (ERC20) are trading on more than 7 leading exchanges. www.mcontent.net.





