  Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Wednesday, 19 October 2022, 13:01 HKT/SGT
Sirnaomics to Present Latest Developments on GalAhead(TM) Therapeutic Platform at Upcoming Industry Conferences
Sirnaomics Chief Technology Officer Dmitry Samarsky is a featured speaker at the RNA Leaders USA Congress and 18th Drug Discovery Innovation Programme

Gaithersburg, MD, USA and Suzhou BioBay, China, Oct 19, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Sirnaomics Ltd. (the "Company" or "Sirnaomics", stock code: 2257.HK) a leading biopharmaceutical company in discovery and development of RNAi therapeutics, announced today that it will present the latest developments on GalAhead(TM), a GalNAc-RNAi therapeutic platform, and its pipeline programs, at two industry conferences in Boston: the RNA Leaders USA Congress and 18th Drug Discovery Innovation Programme. The RNA Leaders USA Congress is taking place October 18-19 at The Colonnade Hotel, and the 18th Drug Discovery Innovation Programme is taking place October 26-27 at The Westin Copley Place.

RNA Leaders USA Congress Presentation Details
Presentation Title : GalAhead(TM): a novel therapeutic GalNAc-RNAi platform to downregulate single and multiple genes
Presenter: Dmitry Samarsky, Sirnaomics Chief Technology Officer
Time/Date: 02:10pm EST on Wednesday, Oct.19, 2022.
Presentation Details:
-- Introduction to GalAhead, Sirnaomics' GalNAc-RNAi therapeutic platform
-- Validation of technology in vivo and in vitro
-- Progress report on GalAhead-based programs

18th Drug Discovery Innovation Programme Presentation Details
Presentation Title: A novel therapeutic GalNAc-RNAi platform to downregulate single and multiple genes
Presenter: Dmitry Samarsky, Sirnaomics Chief Technology Officer
Time/Date: 04:00pm EST on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.
Presentation Details:
-- Introduction to GalAhead, Sirnaomics' GalNAc-RNAi therapeutic platform
-- Validation of technology in vivo and in vitro
-- Progress report on GalAhead-based programs

About Sirnaomics
Sirnaomics is an RNA therapeutics biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in preclinical and clinical stages that focuses on the discovery and development of innovative drugs for indications with medical needs and large market opportunities. Sirnaomics is the first clinical-stage RNA therapeutics company to have a strong presence in both China and the United States, and also the first company to achieve positive Phase IIa clinical outcomes in oncology for an RNAi therapeutic for its core product, STP705. Learn more at www.sirnaomics.com.

CONTACT:
Dr. Dmitry Samarsky
Chief Technology Officer, Sirnaomics
Email: DmitrySamarsky@sirnaomics.com

Investors:
Nigel Yip, MBA
Chief Financial Officer, Sirnaomics
Email: NigelYip@sirnaomics.com

Media (US):
Alexis Feinberg
Tel: +1 203 939 2225
Email: Alexis.Feinberg@westwicke.com

Media (China):
Bunny Lee
Tel: +852 3150 6707
Email: sirnaomics.hk@pordahavas.com



