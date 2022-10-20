Thursday, 20 October 2022, 18:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: ONERHT / Rebel Labs ONERHT launches accelerator programme Rebel Labs at the 8th RHT CABA ASEAN Summit

SINGAPORE, Oct 20, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - ONERHT has launched Rebel Labs at the 8th RHT CABA ASEAN Summit becoming one of the first homegrown professional services organisation to launch an accelerator programme to incubate creative ideas, business models, and solutions to current industry challenges.

Rebel Labs entered into a MoU with its global partners to offer an integrated offering throughout the start-up lifecycle during its launch at the 8th RHT CABA ASEAN Summit

Rebel Labs will leverage ONERHT's integrated multidisciplinary platform of professional services, comprising experts from across RHTLaw Asia and the RHT Group of Companies, to help aspiring founders and early-stage entrepreneurs scale their vision into thriving businesses.



Presented virtually by RHTLaw Asia, RHT Group of Companies and the China-ASEAN Business Alliance, the Summit's theme is "Opportunities and Growth Drivers in ASEAN's Post-Pandemic Landscape amidst Geopolitical Uncertainties."



Panellists including Dr Leo Suryadinata, Visiting Senior Fellow, ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute, examined macroeconomic growth and risk in the region, new opportunities in the green economy, dispute resolution across China & ASEAN, and the rise of ASEAN's digital economy.



Speaking at the launch of Rebel Labs, Mr Victor Tay, Group Chief Executive Officer of RHT Consulting Asia, said, "Through Rebel Labs, ONERHT will take control of the narratives in the disruptive landscape. Entrepreneurs and startups can realise their aspirations through ONERHT's multidisciplinary platform of professional services to co-create ideas, mould minimal viable products, reconfigure business models, access global markets, raise funds and seek public listing."



Through Rebel Labs' strategic partnerships, incubatees will have access to mentors from 18 markets across the United States, United Kingdom, Italy, Netherlands, United Arab Emirates, Israel, South Africa, China and ASEAN member states.



Mr Azman Jaafar, Managing Partner of RHTLaw Asia, said, "It takes fierce determination for aspiring founders to rebel against the status quo, reimagining the future shaped by their vision. To help start-ups in the region, ONERHT is launching Rebel Labs, an accelerator programme to incubate disruptive technologies including legal technology, environmental technologies, and the metaverse."



RHTLaw Asia's full legal service capabilities, with presence in 16 jurisdictions through its ASEAN Plus Group, will help aspiring founders overcome the hurdles of regulatory challenges while scaling from ideation to maturity across the region.



During the Summit, Rebel Labs entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with its global partners to offer an integrated offering throughout the start-up lifecycle, from mentoring and fundraising to scaling and listing. These partners include MIW (Israel), Fvtura (Italy, Netherlands, UAE), Founders Foundry (US, UK, South Africa), the China-ASEAN Business Alliance, Singapore Digital Chamber of Commerce and Enjinstarter (metaverse) and The Next Level (entrepreneurship programmes).



About ONERHT



The ONERHT Universe is an integrated multidisciplinary platform of professional services. Collaborating as ONE, we seek to be a beacon of growth for our clients, stakeholders and communities, empowering them to achieve purposeful growth in Asia and beyond. RHTLaw Asia LLP is a Singapore law practice registered as a limited liability law partnership in Singapore. A leading full-service firm with industry focus, it has presence in 16 jurisdictions through the ASEAN Plus Group. In delivering innovative legal and commercial solutions, it collaborates with ONERHT through entities which are not affiliates, branches or subsidiaries of RHTLaw Asia LLP. For more information, please visit www.onerht.com and https://www.the-rebel-labs.com/



Issued on behalf of ONERHT

By Waterbrooks Consultants https://www.waterbrooks.com.sg/



For media enquiries, please contact:

Elliot Siow

+65 8375 0417

elliot@waterbrooks.com.sg





Topic: Press release summary

Source: ONERHT / Rebel Labs

Sectors: Daily News, Startups

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

