Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, October 21, 2022
Friday, 21 October 2022, 10:01 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Fujitsu Ltd
Fujitsu, Toyota Systems leverage Fujitsu's Quantum-Inspired Digital Annealer to streamline automobile production sequence
Project marks first application of quantum-inspired technology in Japan for automobile production

TOKYO, Oct 21, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited and Toyota Systems Corporation (hereinafter Toyota Systems) today announced the launch of a new automobile production instruction system at Toyota Motor Corporation's (1) Tsutsumi plant leveraging Fujitsu's Quantum-Inspired Digital Annealer technology (2).

The Digital Annealer offers users access to powerful combinatorial optimization problem-solving capabilities for challenges that prove difficult for conventional hardware, and Toyota Systems and Fujitsu previously used the technology in 2020 in a project to optimize supply chain and logistics network operations essential to support automobile production. The latest project represents the first use case in Japan in which Fujitsu's Digital Annealer technology has been applied to streamline automobile production operations.

The new system enables efficient and high-speed solution searching by utilizing constraint processing technology to express complex business constraints in equations and inequalities, a proprietary technology available since the third generation of the Digital Annealer--the processing technology was developed by Fujitsu Research based on its long-time expertise in the manufacturing industry.

The new vehicle production instruction system will enable Toyota Motor Corporation to respond quickly to production fluctuations and also reduce the workload of its employees.

Moving forward, Toyota Systems and Fujitsu plan to expand the system to Toyota Motor Corporation's other plants in Japan and, in the future, to Toyota Motor Corporation's overseas plants.

From October 2022, Fujitsu will commercially launch its "Fujitsu Computing as a Service (below, CaaS)" service portfolio in Japan, which delivers advanced computing technologies such as the Digital Annealer and software technologies to regular commercial users, lowering the barrier to access high performance computing resources and technologies like AI. Fujitsu plans to roll-out the service globally to markets outside of Japan from fiscal 2023.

Through the new technology developed for this project, Toyota Systems aims to realize a safe, secure and comfortable mobility society by supporting Toyota Motor Corporation's IT based business transformation.

Fujitsu is committed to providing optimal IT environments and solutions that meet customers' diverse needs under its portfolio of global solutions to realize a sustainable world, "Fujitsu Uvance."

(1) Toyota Motor Corporation:
President and Representative Director: Akio Toyoda; Head Office: Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, Japan.
(2) Quantum-inspired technology:
A number of acceleration technologies inspired by quantum technology, but not quantum effects.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$32 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: www.fujitsu.com.

About Toyota Systems

Toyota Systems is an IT solutions company established in Jan. 2019 by merging 3 different Toyota IT subsidiaries. The mission of the company is to support Toyota Motor Corporation and its group companies by developing innovative IT solutions and, by doing so, to contribute to develop the mobility society of the future. The number of the employees is approximately 3,000 and its support covers most of the Toyota's main business areas such as R&D, production, logistics, sales, administration etc... For more information, please see www.toyotasystems.com/en/.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Fujitsu Ltd
Sectors: Cloud & Enterprise, Automotive
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Fujitsu Ltd Links

http://www.fujitsu.com

https://plus.google.com/+Fujitsu

https://www.facebook.com/FujitsuJapan

https://twitter.com/Fujitsu_Global

https://www.youtube.com/user/FujitsuOfficial

https://www.linkedin.com/company/fujitsu/

Fujitsu Ltd
Oct 17, 2022 09:40 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu launches "Data e-TRUST" as a new service function for "Fujitsu Computing as a Service" (CaaS) in Japan to accelerate secure data exchange across industries
Oct 13, 2022 09:22 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu, Keio Research Institute at SFC lay foundation for a Trustable Internet
Oct 12, 2022 16:21 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu and Chugoku Electric Power T&D conduct joint trials to expand use of renewables and improve maintenance of power transmission facilities
Oct 5, 2022 13:13 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu Spain receives 9th award of the "Fundación Consejo España-Japón" (Spain-Japan Foundation)
Sept 30, 2022 10:43 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu highlights technologies to realize its vision for a sustainable world at CEATEC 2022
Sept 30, 2022 09:41 HKT/SGT
Dell Technologies and Fujitsu Collaborate to Accelerate Open RAN Global Adoption
Sept 26, 2022 11:18 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu, Tohoku University embark on strategic alliance to realize 'Well-being Society'
Sept 21, 2022 15:42 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu strengthens security practice with acquisition of leading New Zealand cybersecurity firm InPhySec
Sept 16, 2022 10:10 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu and Phytocontrol to collaborate on offering food contaminant analysis service via Fujitsu Computing as a Service (CaaS)
Sept 2, 2022 09:32 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu showcases global vision for driving sustainability transformation through digital innovation at Fujitsu ActivateNow 2022
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       