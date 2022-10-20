Friday, 21 October 2022, 15:23 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: GM Events Central Agency for Information Technology (CAIT) supports the Kuwait Digital Transformation Conference on driving the nation towards digitization in line with Kuwait's Vision 2035 - Conference to host an exhibition of the latest technologies and solutions

- Investment in Kuwait's ICT market is expected to reach 10B USD by 2024



KUWAIT, KUWAIT CITY, Oct 21, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Under the sponsorship of the Central Agency for Information Technology (CAIT); the Kuwait Digital Transformation Conference takes place from the 2nd to the 3rd of November 2022, which aims to provide a national platform for Kuwait's digitalization stakeholders and ICT experts, game changers, and leading international solution providers and consultants to discuss the latest plans and innovations in the country's digital transformation journey, global best practices, and innovative solutions to overcome challenges faced in achieving a successful and secure digitalization.

With the participation of more than 250 IT executives and specialists, the two-day high-level international conference is set to address key advances and pressing challenges in Kuwait's digital transformation journey through a series of insightful presentations and panel discussions from some of the Kuwait's industry leaders.



Working to consolidate public and private sector efforts to achieve the "Kuwait Vision 2035", there is a rise in investment in Kuwait's ICT market which is expected to reach 10B USD by 2024 (Global Data). With access to accurate data, easier and timely communication, efficient services, informed decision making, digitalization can transform how governments and companies run their operations and services.



Haya Alwadani, Director General, Kuwait's Central Agency for Information Technology (CAIT) said, "Kuwait's Central Agency for Information Technology assumes many responsibilities; most notably, overseeing all IT projects and the mechanisms for pushing forward their development within the government sector, in addition to implementing and activating the e-government project across all government agencies, as well as managing the official electronic portal for the state of Kuwait. With a view to formulating a strategic framework for Kuwait's digital transformation that keeps pace with the progress of digital transformation globally."



"Conferences like Digital Transformation Kuwait gives great insights into realities and challenges, which positively reflects on improving the delivery of digital government services and contributes to upgrading of their levels, in order to enhance the efficiency of government performance. CAIT also plays a key role in enabling government entities to migrate to the cloud, powering the country's digital transformation through training IT talent within the public sector, noting that the training component is one of the main tasks that CAIT undertakes through developing Integrated training programs, which enhances the skills of national competencies and supports building a balanced digital culture associated with sustainability in its mechanisms." She added.



Ooredoo business, the trusted technology partner for business solutions will participate in the -Digital Transformation Kuwait Conference - as a headline sponsor. On this occasion Essa Al-Moosa, Executive Director of Business and Consumer Sales at Ooredoo Kuwait in a statement said, "This sponsorship comes with Ooredoo's strategy of being a leader in digital transformation. At Ooredoo, we aspire to continuously create products and services to enrich the digital transformation journey of our customers. Our efforts go in line with Kuwait's 2035 vision- New Kuwait- that aims at strengthening the country's digital infrastructure and achieving digital transformation."



Al- Moosa added, "We continuously aim to enrich people's digital lives and keep them connected in this Digital era through the latest connectivity and security innovative solutions that provides businesses with more opportunities to accelerate their digitalization process of their business with the highest levels of security and the latest technologies through cloud and cyber security services. Ooredoo business will continue to provide the best distinguished digital services for companies to enrich their digital lives and enable them to keep pace with the acceleration occurring in the digital transformation."



Badih Hakim, SAP Managing Director for Kuwait, said, "SAP's role as Government Digital Transformation Partner for this conference is aligned with our commitment to support Kuwaiti organizations to become intelligent enterprises that consistently apply advanced technologies within agile, integrated business processes. The conference enables us to highlight SAP's comprehensive range of digital solutions that address the main challenges businesses face today, namely, building resilient supply chains, creating sustainable enterprises, and transforming in the cloud. Cloud transformation is particularly important in Kuwait as, in line with Vision 2025, businesses are increasingly keen to embrace cloud solutions at speed. RISE with SAP enables them to accelerate their journey, regardless of size or starting point."



Supporting government digital transformation initiatives, the conference key themes will highlight updates on Kuwait 2035 Vision and national digital transformation plan, driving the country's plan to transform into a digital society and economy, driving government performance through digital transformation, building a robust cyber security infrastructure to prevent attacks and protect digital assets.



Themes also include Digital transformation in the banking and financial sector, adopting advanced analytics to improve decision making, utilizing cloud computing to improve storage capacity and efficiency, improving healthcare through e-health and remote healthcare services and building Kuwait's national digital capacity and ICT skills.



The event will be attended by experts working in areas of Information Technology, Digital and e-Transformation, Technology Innovation, Digital Research and Development, Smart and e-Services, Data Management and Analysis, Data Science, Cloud and Data Storage, New Technologies, HR & Shared Services, Operations, Customer Experience and Service Excellence and Quality.



The conference will have high profile attendees from different sectors including Ministries and Government Authorities, National Cyber Security Centers, Banking and Finance, Oil and Gas, Healthcare, Education, Retail, Telecom and Aviation and enhanced networking opportunities with stakeholders.



More than 25 experts from several ministries and industries will brainstorm on new ideas and discuss the roadmap for the future of digital transformation of the country to over 250 attendees at the conference.



This event is bringing experts together with digital solution providers to discuss the latest developments and best practices for digital transformation to improve operational efficiency. It will help industries involved to get access to key digital transformation stakeholders of ongoing and upcoming projects in Kuwait and get insights into their plans to invest in new technologies and spot opportunities.





