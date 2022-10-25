Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Tuesday, 25 October 2022, 23:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Trintech, Inc.
Serco Named a Finalist in 15th Annual Ventana Research Digital Leadership Awards
Recognized for increasing efficiencies and reducing enterprise risk by automating financial processes with Trintech's Cadency Platform

DALLAS, TX, Oct 25, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Trintech, a leading global provider of cloud-based financial close solutions for the Office of Finance, announced today that its customer, Serco, a leading provider of professional, technology, engineering and management services, has been named a finalist in the "Office of Finance" category of the 15th annual Ventana Research Digital Leadership Awards. Serco was recognized for its innovative use of Trintech's Cadency Platform to standardize and automate its reconciliation and financial close processes.

"Automation is an integral part of our ongoing Finance strategy and vision to become a world-class finance function," said Paul Adams, Head of New Business & R2R at Serco. "By automating our controls, it enables us to prevent errors, gives us confidence over our reporting and that our processes are operating as efficiently as possible."

Following the successful roll-out of Cadency, Serco has achieved a single, standardized approach to balance sheet management on a global scale. Reconciliations now require less manual effort thanks to increased automation and the application of a risk-based strategy. Serco has seen significant benefits since implementing automation including:

- Reduction in financial risk as it improves reporting accuracy
- Reduction in error rate
- Reduction in manual data entry tasks and related human error
- Increased speed in processing financial data
- Improved decision making due to reports being accurate, up-to-date, and delivered in real-time
- Improved compliance procedures
- Increased employee productivity and job satisfaction
- Improved auditable records
- Increased scalability

"We are proud that our Cadency Platform has been instrumental in Serco's efforts to become a world-class finance function and achieve a single, standardized approach to balance sheet management on a global scale," said Teresa Mackintosh, CEO at Trintech. "As a leading provider of financial solutions for large enterprises, we understand the unique complexities and requirements that come with an organization of Serco's size. The transformation efforts they have been able to achieve and implement with Cadency is truly remarkable and I look forward to continuing our partnership for years to come."

This year's winners will be announced the week of November 2nd.

More information on the Ventana Research Digital Leadership Awards can be found here. https://www.ventanaresearch.com/resources/awards/leadership

About Trintech

Trintech Inc., a pioneer of financial corporate performance management software, combines technical and financial expertise to create innovative, cloud-based software solutions that deliver world-class financial operations and insights. From high volume transaction matching and streamlining daily operational reconciliations, to automating and managing balance sheet reconciliations, intercompany accounting, journal entries, disclosure reporting and bank fee analysis, to governance, risk and compliance - Trintech's portfolio of financial solutions, including Cadency(R) Platform, Adra(R) Suite, and targeted tools, ReconNET(TM), T-Recs(R), and UPCS(R), help manage all aspects of the financial close process. Over 3,500 clients worldwide - including the majority of the Fortune 100 - rely on the company's cloud-based software to continuously improve the efficiency, reliability, and strategic insights of their financial operations.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Trintech has offices located across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the Nordic countries, as well as strategic partners in South Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

Media Contact:
Kelli Shoevlin
Sr. Manager, Global Corporate Marketing & Communications
kelli.shoevlin@trintech.com

SOURCE: Trintech, Inc.


