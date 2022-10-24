Tuesday, 25 October 2022, 11:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Thank You Come Again Helping to Grow the Work from Cafe Culture in Balestier

SINGAPORE, Oct 25, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - A newly-established co-working space with food and beverage (F&B) options is aiming to enhance and build on a work from cafe culture in the heart of Balestier, while allowing for hybrid working and interacting with communities within the vicinity.



Located at 355, Balestier Road, Thank You Come Again (TYCA) is a social hub with a cafe and restaurant, and also presents a flexible workspace for residents around the area who have been craving for a comfortable location to call their own as they continue with remote working several days a week. Apart from just providing them a location to get work done, which also includes private work pods for conference calls and livestreaming, TYCA will also curate different kinds of experiences for patrons of the venue, which was officially opened on 22 October.



TYCA, a lifestyle brand created by Cover Projects, which also started the Initial Residence - a service residence at the same location - will also offer F&B options ranging from breakfast all the way to dinner which is a mixture of Mediterranean and contemporary cooking.



TYCA's grab and go provides convenience for people on go. A seasonal menu will be based on classics such as specialty coffee, hot pressed sandwiches, fresh salads and ready to eat pastas and pastries. TYCA will also serve out garden to table dining offerings in partnership with plant stylists The Nature Dialogue and The Initial Residence where a variety of edibles such as kale and basil are grown at the Initial Residence's terrace garden will be used in the preparation of certain dishes at TYCA.



"TYCA's presence at the Initial Residence aims to serve the wider community in Balestier, in addition to the residents who have started calling the serviced residence home. It is a social hub, a food and beverage outlet, a retail and events space all rolled into one," said Mr Lim Keong Wee, managing director of Cover Projects.



"The idea of combining TYCA and The Initial Residence is to create an integrated experience of live, work and play so that patrons can get their work done while experiencing the comfort of living in the city fringes."



The official opening of Initial Residence and TYCA comes at a time when studies are showing that more young Singaporeans, compared with older age groups, are considering renting and flat sharing as they find current property prices too high, according to a consumer sentiment study released by real estate portal PropertyGuru in September.



"The statistics are indicating that there is a demand for comfortable co-living spaces with amenities to boot, and we are aiming to plug that gap with the introduction of Initial Residence and TYCA in the city fringes," added Lim, who also runs an design practice.



Among the fringe activities featured on TYCA's official opening day included a plant-styling workshop by Nature Dialogue, Sake Tasting Experience by Tsunan Brewery and Coffee Workshop by Liberty Coffee. A multi-functional space for individuals, group discussions and learnings will also provided added value for patrons and guests at the facility.



"In time, there will be more fringe activities which we will introduce to TYCA which will benefit patrons, and these will include physical and mental wellness programmes and also a hub for cyclists who ply through the Balestier route," added Mr Lim.



TYCA will also offer an event hall for organisations keen to use the space for corporate or group events. All enquiries can be forwarded to reservations@tyca.com.sg. Follow TYCA on Instagram @tyca_sg and on Facebook @Th4nk.Y0u.C0me.Ag4in.



For media queries, please contact hello@swstrategies.org.



About Thank You Come Again



TYCA is a Singapore-born food and beverage and co-working space outlet in Singapore which serves up contemporary cuisines at affordable prices for working adults. TYCA provides a convenient location along the city fringes for residents of the area and nearby communities to use as location for remote working, and is housed below The Initial Residence. TYCA also aims to curate social experiences such as group dining, plant styling courses and wellness activities for patrons, bringing work and play closer to neighbourhoods.





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Thank You Come Again

Sectors: Fashion & Apparel, Real Estate & REIT, Food & Beverage, Daily News, Regional, Local Biz

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

