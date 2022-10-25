Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Tuesday, 25 October 2022, 14:13 HKT/SGT
Source: Honda
Honda Begins Sales of "Honda Power Pack Exchanger e:" Battery Swapping Station
- Gachaco, a battery sharing business venture, begins operation of the first unit of Honda Power Pack Exchanger e: in Japan -

TOKYO, Oct 25, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced that it has begun sales of the Honda Power Pack Exchanger e: battery swapping station in Japan, with the first unit delivered to Gachaco Inc., a battery sharing service joint venture. Gachaco today began operation of the first mass-production model of the Honda Power Pack Exchanger e: in Japan.

Honda Power Pack Exchanger e:

Product website: www.honda.co.jp/mobilepowerpack/exchanger (Japanese)

Honda is striving to realize carbon neutrality for all products and corporate activities Honda is involved in by 2050. Electrification of mobility products, which is indispensable to achieve this goal, has three challenges that need to be addressed: short range, long charging time and high battery cost. By addressing such challenges with swappable batteries and their sharing service, Honda is striving to contribute to the acceleration of electrification and expansion of the use of renewable energy.

Honda Power Pack Exchanger e: is a battery swapping station that simultaneously charges multiple units of Honda Mobile Power Pack e: (MPP e:) and enables smooth battery swapping for users of electric motorcycles and other mobile products equipped with MPP e:. The users will have access to fully-charged MPP e: whenever needed at battery swapping stations in the city, which enables efficient use of electrified mobility products without waiting for the batteries to get charged.

Developed as a battery infrastructure which can achieve widespread use inside and outside of Japan, Honda Power Pack Exchanger e: features an exterior design that blends in well with the cityscape and adopts the Honda Power Pack Cloud system that centrally manages all information necessary for a battery sharing service operation in the cloud. Moreover, Honda pursued the convenience and user-friendliness for both battery sharing service businesses and the users of electrified mobility products.

In India, through its local subsidiary, Honda Power Pack Energy India Pvt. Ltd. (HEID), Honda has already started a battery sharing service for electric tricycle taxis ("rickshaws"), using Honda Power Pack Exchanger e:.

By offering the products and operating system for customers who are interested in battery sharing, Honda will continue supporting electrification of their mobility products and contributing to the realization of a low-carbon society.

For more information about the joint battery sharing service of Tokyo Metropolitan Government and Gachaco Inc., please visit the website of Tokyo Metropolitan Government.
www.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/tosei/hodohappyo/press/2022/10/12/05.html (Japanese)

For more details about this battery sharing service, please contact Gachaco Ins.
https://gachaco.co.jp/contact (Japanese)

For more information, visit global.honda/newsroom/news/2022/p221025eng.html.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Honda
Sectors: Automotive
http://www.acnnewswire.com
