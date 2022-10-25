Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Tuesday, 25 October 2022, 15:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Sarawak Consolidated Industries Berhad
SCIB Announces Changes at Board Level
Company to continue building better, stronger and more sustainable business

KUCHING, MALAYSIA, Oct 25, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Civil engineering specialist Sarawak Consolidated Industries Berhad (Bursa: SCIB, 9237) today announced Encik Shamsul Anuar bin Ahamad Ibrahim be redesignated as Independent Non-Executive Chairman with immediate effect.

Encik Shamsul Anuar bin Ahamad Ibrahim, SCIB's new Independent Non-Executive Chairman


Encik Shamsul Anuar said, "I am delighted on the redesignation and I look forward to working even more closely with the team in our journey to transform SCIB to a better, stronger and more sustainable business through our expansion to Peninsular Malaysia and more recently, our exploration into projects in neighbouring Kalimantan, Indonesia."

"We welcome Encik Shamsul Anuar as our new Chairman and look forward to working with him to grow SCIB. His experience in state-owned enterprises will be invaluable to us," Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of SCIB, Encik Rosland bin Othman, said.

Encik Shamsul Anuar, a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and member of the Malaysian Institute of Accountants, was first appointed to the board of the Company on 1 September 2015. He is a member of SCIB's Audit Committee and Remuneration & Nomination Committee as well as Chairman of the Risk Management Committee.

He is currently the Group Corporate Affairs General Manager of Permodalan ASSAR Sdn. Bhd., the holding company of Amanah Saham Sarawak Bhd, a state-owned investment company with a portfolio of investments in financial services, agriculture and resource-based, property development and construction, services and technology, manufacturing, trading and others. He also sits on the BOD of Transnational Insurance Brokers Sdn. Bhd.

Sarawak Consolidated Industries Bhd: 9237 [BURSA: SCIB], http://scib.com.my


Topic: Executive appointment
Sectors: Daily News, Construct, Engineering, Local Biz
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

