Tuesday, 25 October 2022, 20:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: ONERHT ONERHT partners Democratic Republic of Congo for sustainable economic development and growth

SINGAPORE, Oct 25, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Sustainability consultancy RHT Green and strategic advisory firm RHT Consulting Asia have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to support the implementation of multisectoral sustainable development projects in the central African country.

H.E. Deputy Prime Minister for the Environment and Sustainable Development, Democratic Republic of Congo (centre), during her visit to ONERHT's office in Singapore

RHTLaw Asia and RHT Group of Companies, which includes RHT Green and RHT Consulting Asia (collectively "ONERHT"), welcomed the delegation of Her Excellency Eve Bazaiba, Deputy Prime Minister for the Environment and Sustainable Development of the DRC on her maiden visit to Asia.



Hosted by ONERHT, Her Excellency was briefed on Singapore's approach to sustainable development and exchanged ideas for sustainable development and green growth in the DRC.



The MOU marks the culmination of discussions between the parties on sustainable value creation strategies and efforts to design effective environmental policies for the DRC's sustainable economic development and growth.



As appointed partners of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, RHT Green and RHT Consulting Asia will support the Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development by advising on planning, policies, regulations, and solutions to address the DRC's challenges across economic development, free trade and environmental protection.



Mr Wee Boon Siong, Chief Executive Officer of RHT Green, said, "We are happy to work together with the DRC government on environment and sustainability. The DRC has a huge rainforest, the 2nd largest in the world, next to the Amazon, and it is an important carbon sink for our planet. It also has large mineral reserves which are the necessary components of many renewable industries. Cobalt, copper, nickel, lithium and rare earth elements (REEs) are all essential for producing electric vehicle batteries, harnessing solar power, wind energy, and other applications to reduce the reliance of consumers and industries on fossil fuels. These are important factors to take into account for planning and policies."



The MOU also focuses on examining the DRC's policies and regulations, establishing a free trade zone, and exploring sustainability technology solutions. It reflects potential synergies between Singapore's track record in balancing finance, economic and sustainability solutions, and the resource-rich DRC, offering more opportunities for future collaboration and partnerships.



Mr Victor Tay, Group Chief Executive Officer of RHT Consulting Asia said, "Singapore's economic development experience spanning close to 60 years since its Independence is a case study on how countries must find an economic strategy that aligns with their competitive advantage in the global economic environment. Along the way, Singapore had to address the challenges while adapting to trends in the global economic environment, evolving from a transhipment hub to become a manufacturing gateway to Asia, globalised financial hub, and now a Fintech hub while balancing emphasis on ESG (Environmental, Sustainability and Governance)."



Mr Tay added, "We will share Singapore's economic development experience and the institutionalised knowledge of the last six decades with the DRC, taking into account its competitive advantages as well as the challenges unique to it."



About ONERHT



The ONERHT Universe is an integrated multidisciplinary platform of professional services. Collaborating as ONE, we seek to be a beacon of growth for our clients, stakeholders and communities, empowering them to achieve purposeful growth in Asia and beyond. RHTLaw Asia LLP is a Singapore law practice registered as a limited liability law partnership in Singapore. A leading full-service firm with industry focus, it has presence in 16 jurisdictions through the ASEAN Plus Group. In delivering innovative legal and commercial solutions, it collaborates with ONERHT through entities which are not affiliates, branches or subsidiaries of RHTLaw Asia LLP. For more information, please visit www.onerht.com



Issued on behalf of ONERHT

By Waterbrooks Consultants https://www.waterbrooks.com.sg/



For media enquiries, please contact:

Elliot Siow

+65 8375 0417

elliot@waterbrooks.com.sg





Topic: Press release summary

Source: ONERHT

Sectors: Environment, ESG, Daily News, Local Biz

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

