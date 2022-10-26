Wednesday, 26 October 2022, 10:20 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: PDA Ventures Pvt Ltd The 10th edition of IBEX INDIA, an international trade fair and conference for the BFSI Tech & Fintech sector 19 - 21 January, 2023 at Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai.

MUMBAI, INDIA, Oct 26, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The BFSI and Fintech sector's development is driven by technological progress. In light of the growing convergence between banking, financial services, and technology, 2022 has been labelled as a breakthrough year by industry insiders, as it is fuelled by using technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Robotic Process Automation (RPA), smart contracts (blockchain), and many more.



Today's banking and financial services ecosystem is dominated by digital innovation, which has become abundantly clear as the most creative force. It is expected that these emerging technology trends will continue to drive innovation in the BFSI and Fintech sector in 2022 and beyond, according to Subject Matter Experts (SMEs).



The 10th edition of IBEX India, organised by PDA Ventures Pvt. Ltd., focuses on bridging the gap between the BFSI and Fintech sector and is the country's only comprehensive trade fair and conference, asserting its position among the most prominent players in the Indian banking and financial ecosystem.



IBEX India is a definitive platform that provides the perfect opportunity for collaborations, convergence, and integration and to be amongst hundreds of financial experts and industry leaders looking for emerging technology, products, and services.



The 3 day trade fair will showcase the latest technological innovations in Banking Automation, IT Infrastructure/Networks, Retail Banking, Security - Physical Security & Information Security, Physical Infrastructure and Fintech Solutions.



The 2 day conference, co-organised with Eventalist, will run concurrently with the trade exhibition and will feature an impressive panel of banking professionals. Senior members of the BFSI fraternity, along with representatives of leading technology companies will also participate in the event.



As in the past editions, the trade fair & conference is designed to deliver unparalleled business and networking opportunities as well as an opportunity for the BFSI & Fintech sector to showcase their latest innovations, products and services.



For more details: https://ibexindia.com/



