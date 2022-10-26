Wednesday, 26 October 2022, 11:52 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Mitsubishi Corporation Mitsubishi Corporation Establishes New Branches in Akita and Choshi

TOKYO, Oct 26, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) is pleased to announce that it will be opening two new Japanese branches in November 2022, one in Akita City, Akita Prefecture, and the other in Choshi City, Chiba Prefecture.



In May of this year, MC announced its new management plan, entitled "Midterm Corporate Strategy 2024 - Creating MC Shared Value." The plan details MC's growth strategy to promote regional revitalization through utilizing integrated EX (Energy Transformations) and DX (Digital Transformations) initiatives. MC has embarked on initiatives to promote specific measures for regional revitalization throughout the company, including the creation of new carbon-neutral industries, supporting smooth transitions to decarbonized societies and developing vibrant communities.



The establishment will mark the first time in 35 years that MC has had new branches in Japan. MC was appointed as one of the operators of Japan's first, general-sea-area fixed-foundation wind farm which is being developed off the coasts of Akita and Choshi areas in December 2021. Considering how this wind-farm project is expected to play a big role in shaping the future of both districts, MC is now making efforts to strengthen ties with the local government authorities, business partners and residents. Through those efforts and our close collaborations with the wind-farm project companies(1), we are committed to making steady progress in both districts.



MC has always been working to stimulate economic development and improve quality of life by continuously creating new businesses, addressing social needs and challenges in the light of the changing world. As we continue our search for those solutions, would like to continue to be an enterprise that steadily grows in step with society.



About Akita Branch

Name: Mitsubishi Corporation Akita Branch

Address: 8th floor, Akita Atorion Building, 3-8, Nakadori 2-chome, Akita, 010-0001, Japan

Date of Establishment: November 1, 2022

Representative: Branch GM, Yoshihiro Mikami



About Choshi Branch

Name: Mitsubishi Corporation Choshi Branch

Address: 5th floor, The Choshi Chamber of Commerce & Industry Building,19-4, Sangen-cho, Choshi, Chiba, 288-0045, Japan

Date of Establishment: November 1, 2022

Representative: Branch GM, Koji Shirai



(1) Akita Noshiro Mitane Oga Offshore Wind LLC, Akita Yurihonjo Offshore Wind LLC and Chiba Choshi Offshore Wind LLC



Materiality



Based on the Three Corporate Principles, which serve as MC's core philosophy, MC has continued to grow together with society by contributing to the sustainable development of society through its business activities while pursuing value creation. MC's revised "Materiality" was announced in Midterm Corporate Strategy 2024 as a set of crucial societal issues that MC will prioritize through its business activities, towards the strategy's goal of continuous creation of MC Shared Value (MCSV). Guided by this Materiality, MC will continue to strengthen its efforts towards sustainable corporate growth. Out of the six material issues relating to "Realizing a Carbon Neutral Society and Striving to Enrich Society Both Materially and Spiritually", this project's activities particularly support "Contributing to Decarbonized Societies" "Utilizing Innovation to Address Societal Needs" and "Addressing Regional Issues and Growing Together with Local Communities".





