Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Wednesday, 26 October 2022, 20:04 HKT/SGT
Share:
Xiamen Xiangyu Co., Ltd.: A Giant of Commodity Supply Chain Service, Reaching Record High Results in the Last Three Quarters

HONG KONG, Oct 26, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - On the evening of Oct. 26, Xiamen Xiangyu Co., Ltd. (600057. SH) released the Q3 financial results. In the first three quarters of 2022, the Company achieved operating revenue of RMB 391.8 billion, with a year-on-year growth of 13.74%; achieved the net profit attributable to the shareholders of the parent company amounted to RMB 2.17 billion, with a year-on-year growth of 31.23%; achieved the return on equity of 15.26%, up 1.91 percentage points YoY. The Company's operating revenue and net profit attributable to the shareholders of the parent company both hit a record high in the same period, and the operating efficiency continued to improve.



Xiamen Xiangyu is the leading commodity supply chain service company in China, with manufacturing enterprises in China as the main target group, and is committed to providing tailored supply chain solutions and one-stop services, including commodity procurement distribution, logistics, supply chain finance, information consulting, etc., to reduce circulation costs, improve circulation efficiency, assist manufacturing enterprises in cost-saving and profit-increasing, and earn service revenue. Xiamen Xiangyu has been operating commodities covering metals and minerals, agricultural products, energy and chemicals, new energy products, etc., and the key categories are ranked among the top in the industry. At present, the Company has taken the lead in the industry to build up a network for logistics service systems with "road transportation, rail transportation, water transportation and warehousing" as the core, covering the whole country and connecting with overseas, constructing a differentiated competitive edge.

In the first three quarters of 2022, the recurrence of the COVID-19 epidemic, geopolitical tensions, and commodity price shocks put higher requirements on the management and risk control capabilities of commodity supply chain companies. Xiamen Xiangyu said, in the face of multiple challenges, the Company maintained strategic stability, continuously optimized customer structure, enriched the commodity portfolio, consolidated logistics support, improved the risk control system, moreover, effectively responded to industry cycle fluctuations and external risk issues; on this basis, we seized the opportunity to expand market share and explore business opportunities to ensure that the overall operation remains sound.

According to the third quarter financial report, the service volume for manufacturing enterprises in Xiamen Xiangyu accounted for more than 50%, and the bulk commodity business segment in the cargo volume reached 141 million tons. The supply chain operating results in categories such as aluminum, new energy products, and soybeans achieved significant growth, among which the revenue of the new energy products supply chain reached RMB 14.7 billion, up 151% YoY; achieved the gross profit RMB 385 million, up 245% YoY.

In recent years, Xiamen Xiangyu has been favored by more and more investment institutions with its complete business system, steady pace of development, and promising prospects. In the first half of 2022, Xiamen Xiangyu was held by five mainland social security funds at the same time, making it one of the most popular listed companies favored by social security funds in the A-share market.

Looking ahead, Xiamen Xiangyu will anchor the strategic vision of "Becoming A World-class Supply Chain Service Company", continue to optimize the customer structure, commodity portfolio, business model, and profit model, enhance the risk control system, improve the level of comprehensive income, and strive to exceed the 2022 annual operating target.

Click here for the full report: Xiamen Xiangyu Co., Ltd. Report for Third Quarter of 2022
http://www.sse.com.cn/disclosure/listedinfo/announcement/c/new/2022-10-27/600057_20221027_3_QazgirXb.pdf



Topic: Press release summary Sectors: Transport & Logistics, Daily Finance
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Xiamen Xiangyu Co., Ltd.: A Giant of Commodity Supply Chain Service, Reaching Record High Results in the Last Three Quarters  
Oct 26, 2022 20:04 HKT/SGT
Malaysian Genomics Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement for Expansion in the UAE  
Oct 26, 2022 19:00 HKT/SGT
#WBSDubai Shines the spotlight on web3, crypto regulations and future of finance  
Oct 26, 2022 18:04 HKT/SGT
Take A Chance, Be The Pioneer Of The New Era With Nibiru  
Oct 26, 2022 17:42 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu embarks on digital collaboration with WBCSD for carbon neutral transportation  
Wednesday, October 26, 2022 3:07:00 PM
Giant Biogene has Entered Offering Stage: China's Leading Skin Treatment Company with Annual Profits of More Than RMB800 Million  
Oct 26, 2022 12:30 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation Establishes New Branches in Akita and Choshi  
Wednesday, October 26, 2022 11:52:00 AM
The 10th edition of IBEX INDIA, an international trade fair and conference for the BFSI Tech & Fintech sector  
Oct 26, 2022 10:20 HKT/SGT
Vodafone and NTT DOCOMO sign MoU to cooperate to drive greater system integration and service efficiency in Open RAN  
Wednesday, October 26, 2022 8:22:00 AM
Serco Named a Finalist in 15th Annual Ventana Research Digital Leadership Awards  
Oct 25, 2022 23:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
5G Core Summit 2022
25  -  26   October
Thailand and Virtual
The Roads & Traffic Expo Thailand 2022
26  -  27   October
BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand
Agri-Food Tech Expo Asia 2022
26  -  28   October
Singapore
Glasstech Asia and Fenestration Asia 2022
26  -  28   October
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
Asia Video Summit
31  October -  3   November
Singapore
Total Telecom Congress
1  -  2   November
London
Telecoms World Asia 2022
2  -  3   November
CentaraWorld, Bangkok, Thailand
InfoComm SEA 2022
2  -  4   November
Bangkok, Thailand
THE GLOBAL CSR & ESG SUMMIT & AWARDS 2022
3  -  4   November
Vietnam
Solar Energy Future MALAYSIA 2022
8   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
EDUtech_Asia
8  -  10   November
Singapore
7th NXT CX SUMMIT SEA 2022
9   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Freedom Business Summit
9  -  10   November
Virtual
CISO HEALTHCARE APAC
22  -  23   November
Virtual
CISO Healthcare Online APAC
22  -  23   November
Virtual
Hospital @ Home Asia 2022
25   November
Singapore
ASEAN Ceramics Thailand 2022
30  November -  2   December
Thailand
T10 Indian Pharma Champions Trophy 2022
1  -  7   December
Mumbai, India
Solar & Energy Storage Congress SEA 2022
6   December
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar＆Energy Storage Congress SEA 2022
6   December
Bangkok, Thailand
Power Purchase Agreement (Online Course)
16   January
Virtual
IBEX INDIA
19  -  21   January
Mumbai, India
10th edition of IBEX INDIA
19  -  23   January
Mumbai, India
CX Leaders Strategy Forum PH
8   February
Manila, Philippines
inter airport South East Asia (IASEA)
1  -  3   March
Singapore
analytica Vietnam
19  -  21   April
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
Future Energy Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok
ITC Asia
30  May -  1   June
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       