Source: Eminence Business Media Watch the Biggest T10 Indian Pharma Championship on VOOT live

MUMBAI, INDIA, Oct 27, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Keeping the spirit of cricket in mind, Eminence Business Media is proud to announce T10 Indian Pharma Champions Trophy 2022 scheduled for December 1-7, 2022, in Mumbai. Managing Director of Eminence Business Media, Ms. Guneet Kaur Hayer, believes that cricket is not just a sport for many; it is an emotion and as a company they want people to take a short rejuvenating break from their tiring work, and to do something that works for their physical health, mental health, and fitness at par. She also said it is every company's responsibility to keep their employees healthy, fit, engaged, appreciated and happy with their jobs.



For the first time ever, a cricket league of such a high stature has been announce exclusively for the Pharmaceutical Industry that would make an enduring impact on people's lives. It provides great entertainment, teaches important skills; physical, mental, and social.



What's in It for the Pharma Teams?

1. Winning prize money for up to INR 25 Lakhs.

2. Live streaming gives that celebrity vibe to show your talent on the screen to 20 million viewers.

3. Four-wheeler, two wheelers and several other remunerative awards for Man of the Series, Man of the Matches, Purple Hat, Orange Hat Winners and more.

4. Win gadgets like Laptops, mobiles and more.

5. Best of all is the joy of playing cricket and winning the championship.

6. Support NGO by participating, or partnering, where in part percentage will go in donation to them.



What's in It for the Sponsors?

1. Exclusive Brand Positioning & Visibility.

2. Exclusive marketing

3. Live streaming on VOOT across the nation.

4. On air campaigns in multiple cities.

5. Network and enhance your market reach.

6. Pre- scheduled meetings.

7. Support NGO by participating, or partnering, where in part percentage will go in donation to them.





