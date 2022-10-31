Monday, 31 October 2022, 09:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: SMI Vantage SMI Vantage Introduces AI-inspired F&B concept - Robochef - Robochef has been developed by the Artificial Intelligence (AI) team at Dutch Oriental to produce delicious and freshly cooked food - perfection every single time

- SMI Vantage has signed an exclusive Franchise Agreement to roll out this unique F&B concept in Singapore and to explore opportunities in Asia Pacific

- SMI Vantage targets to open up to 5 Robochef outlets in Singapore within the first 12 months starting with the first pilot outlet in Q1, 2023

SINGAPORE, Oct 31, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - SMI Vantage Limited, an investment and management company listed on the mainboard of the SGX, today announced it has entered into a binding multi-year franchise agreement with Dutch Oriental Restaurant LLC, to open Robochef F&B outlets in Singapore.



This breakthrough AI-driven Robochef will feature machines that will prepare and cook meals that are freshly made on the spot, fast and hassle-free, and importantly, consistent in taste every single time. It will be introduced to malls and residential locations across Singapore and will feature 10-15 rice, noodles, meat and vegetarian dishes to cater to a wide variety of tastes. The menu will be constantly refreshed, depending on the availability of fresh local ingredients, responding to the needs and requirement of local consumers.



Artificial Intelligence plays a significant role in the way the dishes are prepared, providing precise cooking times, temperature control, ingredient selection and seasoning, all programmed to produce the perfect dish each time.



"I am delighted that we are moving forward with this powerful F&B concept, which I believe will excite the marketplace and is entirely consistent with the announcements made on SMI Vantage's new business direction," said Mark Bedingham, President and Chief Executive Officer. "This will be a platform, building on the extensive F&B knowledge and experience within SMI Vantage, and will offer the opportunity for us to grow this business from our Singapore base. In a high labour-cost environment such as Singapore, Robochef is able to keep running costs down and help alleviate manpower constraints and is thus an ideal solution for both customer-facing outlets as well as for central kitchen operations." he added.



"We are honoured to be in partnership with SMI for our AI Robochef. SMI's strong market and business network would enable our rapid expansion into key markets in Asia Pacific starting with Singapore. Robochef is the world's first Artificial Intelligence-enabled Cloud based system. It not only stores famous creations from global celebrity chefs; but learns, adapts and personalises different cooking styles for localisation. Simply, imagine digital music app store, download your favourite recipe anytime and anywhere to whip up a freshly cooked dish at a touch of a button in no time," said Sandy Tan, Vice President (Asia Pacific), Robochef AI Tech, Dutch Oriental Group of Companies.



About SMI Vantage



SMI Vantage Limited is an investment and management company focused on capitalising on strong trends in the new economy including technology-based SaaS services and other high-tech platforms. Listed on the Main Board of the Singapore Stock Exchange, SMI Vantage Limited has a highly capable and experienced management team with a proven track record in building strong business partnerships and alliances. https://www.smivantage.com/



About Dutch Oriental



Headquartered in Dubai, Dutch Oriental is focused on Robotics, AI Technology in hospitality and F&B. Dutch Oriental is also the Builder and Operator of the Largest & Most Luxurious Mega Yachts, Super Yachts and Cultural Boat Fleets in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). https://dutchoriental.com/



