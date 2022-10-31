Monday, 31 October 2022, 15:23 HKT/SGT Share:

TOKYO, Oct 31, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - DENSO Corporation published Integrated Report 2022 for the year ended March 31, 2022.



DENSO publishes an integrated report every year in order to foster a deeper understanding among investors and all of its stakeholders regarding the Company's initiatives toward sustainable corporate value enhancement.



This report includes specific information on the strategies and initiatives DENSO is pursuing toward "green" and "peace of mind" with the aim of realizing its Long-term Policy for 2030 as well as the efforts to strengthen its non-financial capital, a topic that has garnered a great deal of attention in recent years. In addition, the report introduces the Company's financial strategies for continuing to create corporate value even under an uncertain business environment.



For more information, visit www.denso.com/global/en/about-us/investors/annual-report/.





