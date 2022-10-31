Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, October 31, 2022
Monday, 31 October 2022, 15:23 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Denso
DENSO Published "Integrated Report 2022"

TOKYO, Oct 31, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - DENSO Corporation published Integrated Report 2022 for the year ended March 31, 2022.

DENSO publishes an integrated report every year in order to foster a deeper understanding among investors and all of its stakeholders regarding the Company's initiatives toward sustainable corporate value enhancement.

This report includes specific information on the strategies and initiatives DENSO is pursuing toward "green" and "peace of mind" with the aim of realizing its Long-term Policy for 2030 as well as the efforts to strengthen its non-financial capital, a topic that has garnered a great deal of attention in recent years. In addition, the report introduces the Company's financial strategies for continuing to create corporate value even under an uncertain business environment.

For more information, visit www.denso.com/global/en/about-us/investors/annual-report/.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Denso
Sectors: Automotive
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Denso Links

http://www.globaldenso.com/en/

https://www.facebook.com/DENSOCorporation/

https://twitter.com/hashtag/denso?lang=en

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCl8cZy9vYlTcnkVMEInM7XQ

https://ph.linkedin.com/company/denso

Denso
Oct 28, 2022 13:21 HKT/SGT
DENSO Announces Second Quarter Financial Results
Oct 18, 2022 11:03 HKT/SGT
NTT Com and DENSO to Collaborate to Provide Security Operation Center for Vehicles
Oct 13, 2022 09:56 HKT/SGT
NTT DATA and DENSO Start to Build an Industry-wide Ecosystem for EV Batteries
Sept 27, 2022 13:33 HKT/SGT
DENSO Expands Vision Sensor Detection Angle for Subaru Legacy Outback, Crosstrek Models
July 29, 2022 17:32 HKT/SGT
DENSO Announces Q1 2022 Results, Details Efforts Advancing its Pursuit of Sustainability and Safety
July 8, 2022 16:06 HKT/SGT
Isuzu, DENSO, Toyota, Hino, and CJPT to Start Planning and Foundational Research on Hydrogen Engines for Heavy-Duty Commercial Vehicles
May 25, 2022 09:01 HKT/SGT
DENSO, Honeywell Co-Develop E-Motor for Lilium's All-Electric Jet
Apr 29, 2022 09:20 HKT/SGT
Year-End Review: DENSO Advances its Two Great Causes, Green and Peace of Mind
Apr 29, 2022 09:12 HKT/SGT
DENSO Announces Financial Results
Apr 26, 2022 15:17 HKT/SGT
DENSO and USJC Collaborate on Automotive Power Semiconductors
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       