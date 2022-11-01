Monday, 31 October 2022, 20:07 HKT/SGT Share:

HONG KONG, Oct 31, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Kidsland International Holdings Limited ("Kidsland" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group", stock code: 2122), the largest toy retailer and distributor in Mainland China, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Zhong Mei ("Ms. Zhong"), currently an Executive Director of the Company and the Managing Director of Kidsland in Mainland China, as Co-Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective 1 November 2022.

Ms. Zhong joined the Group in July 2001 and has held a number of leadership roles in various business areas over the past 20 years. She was appointed as an Executive Director in 2017 and currently heads up the Group's Mainland China operations as Managing Director. The Board believes that Ms. Zhong's extensive experience in and in-depth knowledge of global toy market will help Kidsland continue to strengthen its competitiveness and support the ongoing growth and development of the Group's business.



Mr. Lee Ching Yiu, Chairman and CEO of Kidsland, said, "We are delighted to announce the appointment of Ms. Zhong as the new Co-CEO of Kidsland. Her broad experience in global toy market makes her well placed to drive our business strategy forward and strengthen the relationships with our business partners around the world. Though the economy and market sentiment remain uncertain, we believe that, with our solid foundation and reputation in the industry, as well as the leadership of our experienced management team, Kidsland will be able to bring fruitful returns to its stakeholders in the long run."



Kidsland International Holdings Limited ("Kidsland" or "the Group") is engaged in the retail, wholesale, e-commerce and brand operation of toys and related lifestyle products in China. As a leading toy retailer and distributor in China, Kidsland has over 20 years of industry experience and represents a portfolio of world-renowned, category-leading brands. The Group owns a well-established online and offline sales network in China. Currently, its self-operated offline retail system includes kidsland stores, LEGO Certified Stores, FAO Schwarz flagship store and kkplus kidsland.







