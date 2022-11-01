

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, November 1, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - After successful 14 editions of BFSI IT Summit, Exito is all set to host another milestone event - which serves as an ideal platform to enhance the experience to latest insights in "Re-Imagining the Future of BFSI in KSA". Accelerated digital transformation and fast changing business environments have been playing an important role in re-shaping the BFSI sector in Saudi Arabia. As the sector continues to drive innovation, the IT leaders find themselves looking for new ways to define their digital transformation strategy comprehensively, outgrow competition and stay relevant. With the risk of real challenges but great potential rewards, customer-centric approaches, automation of processes and security concerns continue to be top of mind for the IT leaders from the BFSI sector.



The 15th Edition of the BFSI IT Summit: Saudi is an in-person conference bringing together the top IT Leaders from the fraternity. It aims to be a learning and networking platform curated to deep dive into the imminent challenges in BFSI and the best practices to overcome the same. The key focus will be around Automation, Digital Customer Experience, Minimizing Evolving Cyber Security Threats in Enhancing the Customer Journey. The summit is an ideal platform for Technology and Innovation Leaders to Meet, Interact and Gain new insights on the digital transformation and innovations from the Banking and Financial Services Industry. At BFSI IT Summit Saudi, you will hear from top IT experts on strategy, action plans and best practices towards building an agile digital organization. The summit will bring together 150+ IT Leaders, CIO, CTO, VP/ AVP-IT, Director IT, CDO, General Manager IT to discuss the best practices in Cyber Security and engaging in panel discussions, industry keynotes and solution showcases that will enable IT leaders to chart out the optimal strategic path. Advisory board : Sanjeev Nawani - Digital Business Servicesleader for all portfolio companies, Public Investment Fund, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

- Digital Business Servicesleader for all portfolio companies, Public Investment Fund, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Younes AlMogerah - IT & Digitalization Director Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

- IT & Digitalization Director Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Ramyan Alramyan- Chief Risk Officer, Saudi Tadawul Group: Securities, Clearing Center Company "Muqassa", Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Speakers like Sanjeev Nawani- Digital Business Servicesleader for all portfolio companies, Public Investment Fund, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,Younes AlMogerah- IT & Digitalization Director Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,Ramyan Alramyan- Chief Risk Officer, Saudi Tadawul Group: Securities, Clearing Center Company "Muqassa", Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Issa Al Hurimmees- Group Chief Retail Risk Officer, Al Rajhi Bank, Osama Bukhari- Head of Banking Commission, The Saudi International Chambers of Commerce, Imran H hashim- IT Infrastructure Director, Medgulf Saudi Arabia, Dr. Ahmed Darwish- Head of Digital Delivery,Bank Albilad among many others will be sharing their experiences and expertise at the Summit. Event registration has commenced for Delegates and Sponsors. The delegates will be exposed to in-depth, trend-forward sessions & workshops - practical takeaways and ideas to keep you ahead in the digital

The sponsors will be able to create an overwhelming branding in the event along with meeting their prospects and displaying the products.

Hundreds of seasoned marketers, strategists, designers, and more to network and connect with. Meet your customers, vendors, expert resources, friends and colleagues on the 7th of November Register Today to engage at this grand event as the slots are filling up fast. To know more about the event, www.bfsiitsummit/saudi/ About Exito We are a global B2B business events company focused on crafting bespoke solutions and contexts by designing platforms that create new business opportunities for our clients across concepts and industries. We cherish the trust over the last 12 years garnered from our partnering organizations globally, and with a growing team of young, vibrant, and creative individuals, Exito aims at success and perfection!





