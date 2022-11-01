Tuesday, 1 November 2022, 15:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Moonstake Learn & Earn, A New Way For Crypto Investment, Created by MoonWealth, Affiliated To Moonstake

SINGAPORE, Nov 1, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Today, Moonstake is pleased to announce we are launching a crypto investment platform targeting the needs and demands of beginners called MoonWealth. It is a simple yet secure platform that allows anyone to get started with crypto investing with a peace of mind. MoonWealth was created with the mission to educate new investors about the advantages and risks of crypto investing, giving them the chance to make conscious financial decisions that grow their wealth.



The crypto market has been and is continuing to grow exponentially. A 2021 research estimated that around 300 million people worldwide own crypto and the average person now is aware of much more than just Bitcoin. Thanks to game-changing industry developments and unprecedented enterprise adoption, more and more people are becoming interested in crypto investing, but are still hesitating due to risk aversion. Since crypto is a tech-heavy field, there are a lot of factors that contribute to the high barrier of entry, such as the complexity of managing crypto assets by yourself, the fast-moving and often unpredictable nature of this market, the lack of easily digestible educational information for newcomers, or the unfortunate abundance of scammers. This is where the beginner platform MoonWealth comes in, to give the crypto industry a much needed solution that focuses on transparency and educating retail consumers about the risks and benefits of crypto investing.



The MoonWealth platform is made up of two key components, Learn and Earn, that cover a newcomer's whole crypto journey from knowledge exploration to practical application and investing. MoonWealth Learn is an interactive learning experience where users will be able to learn and test their crypto knowledge in a quick and simple manner. By providing the necessary context and simplifying the wealth of information available on crypto investing, MoonWealth aims to be the ideal starting point for anyone, regardless of their level of crypto knowledge or investing experience, to understand and participate in crypto easily. To follow up on MoonWealth Learn, MoonWealth Earn is also in the plan, which will offer users valuable investment products as the next step of the newbie's crypto journey in the near future. Users of MoonWealth Learn can earn Learn points, which can be used to redeem benefits. You can currently access the official MoonWealth website and MoonWealth Earn crypto learning platform here. http://moonwealth.io/



MoonWealth is the new project of Moonstake, a wholly owned subsidiary of Singapore Exchange listed OIO Holdings (SGX: KUX). Established in April 2020, Moonstake is currently a top 10 staking provider globally that operates a top-rated self-custodial staking platform for Web and Mobile users with support for 17 leading cryptocurrencies as well as stablecoins and NFTs. We are committed to bringing transparency and trust to our customers and constantly strive to improve our operations, which has earned us the recognition as a Verified Provider according to the leading global staking data aggregator Staking Rewards.



Speaking on the launch of MoonWealth, Moonstake Founder Mitsuru Tezuka states: "We're excited to launch the new platform, MoonWealth, to help newcomers to the crypto investment field quickly and easily get started. With both the Moonstake and MoonWealth Learn and Earn product suite, we hope to satisfy the needs and demands of the widest range of crypto users possible, regardless of their level of industry knowledge and experience, and more strongly promote widespread adoption of cryptocurrency. This is also a part of OIO's approach to investing and education: giving a transparent and neutral view of the investment products by focusing not on unsustainable yields levels but on a long-term, healthy vision of the crypto market in general."



With Moonstake, we aim to cover the needs of experienced crypto users and with MoonWealth, we aim to support and guide new users to the crypto ecosystem. Both platforms will work in tandem to serve the needs of crypto users of all experience levels and promote the staking and digital asset ecosystems as a whole to accelerate global adoption. The launch of this new project aligns with Moonstake's mission to satisfy the increasing demands of investors and businesses in regional and global blockchain markets by providing an active environment for crypto asset holders, both newbies and experienced enthusiasts.



Follow the official MoonWealth Twitter here to catch all the latest news and updates of this new product. You can also join the official Moonstake Twitter and Telegram for news, platform updates, industry insights, and exclusive information about reward campaigns!



About Moonstake



Moonstake is the world's leading staking service provider that develops and operates decentralized wallet services for businesses and individuals.



Since its launch in April 2020, Moonstake has partnered with 27 leading platform providers, including Cardano's constituent Emurgo, developer of the Polkadot-connected blockchain Astar Network Stake Technologies, and the TRON Network with over 50 million users. In May 2021, Moonstake further enhanced its corporate credibility by becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of OIO Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange.



Using blockchain technology, Moonstake aims to progress toward a world where anyone can easily make use of highly secure and reliable digital asset management tools. https://www.moonstake.io/



About Moonstake's staking business



For the staking industry, which has grown into a 630-billion dollar market as of September 2021, Moonstake provides a decentralized staking service that does not require user deposits, and supports nodes around the world in addition to its own validator nodes. Moonstake currently supports the staking of 17 blockchains. With a total staking assets of 1.8 billion USD and a global user base, the company ranked third out of more than 10,000 providers worldwide in June of the same year.





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Moonstake

Sectors: Crypto, Exchange

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

