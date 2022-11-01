|
Cairo, Egypt, Nov 1, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Power, a power solutions brand of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), signed a Long Term Service Agreement (LTSA) with Damietta LNG (DLNG), a leading producer and exporter of liquid natural gas in Egypt, to enhance the reliability, efficiency and availability of power supply, and protect LNG production at the plant.
|Javier Cavada, President and CEO of Europe, Middle East and Africa at Mitsubishi Power
Damietta LNG, one of two LNG export plants in Egypt, with a capacity to produce up to five million tons of liquefied natural gas per year, is a long-term customer of Mitsubishi Power in Egypt. This latest service agreement follows Mitsubishi Power's first LTSA for the units which was signed in 2006.
Under the terms of the agreement, Mitsubishi Power will undertake the parts, repairs and services for five Mitsubishi Power H-25 gas turbines installed at the facility, located in New Damietta Port in the northern region of Egypt.
Commenting on the agreement, Javier Cavada, President and CEO of Europe, Middle East and Africa at Mitsubishi Power said: "It is a great honor to partner with Damietta LNG as we build the future of energy transition, using one of the cleanest and most efficient fuels. In the year when Egypt is hosting COP27, this agreement is even more vital as it helps to ensure energy security, not only for Egypt, but beyond its borders to the rest of the world where Damietta LNG exports to."
Damietta LNG will also benefit from Mitsubishi Power's comprehensive warranties and extended service support, to enhance and drive performance and efficiency.
Khalid Salem, President of Middle East and Africa at Mitsubishi Power, added: "We are proud to partner with Damietta LNG, a pioneer of Egypt's LNG sector, a cornerstone of the country's economic growth. We celebrate a new LTSA agreement, 16 years after our first one, which attests to our ongoing commitment to provide Damietta LNG with reliable and efficient power supply and support them in producing sustainable, clean energy, for many years to come."
Through this agreement, Mitsubishi Power will also provide its award-winning suite of intelligent solutions TOMONI, a customizable suite of digital power plant solutions fueled by cutting-edge analytics and decades of turbine operating and monitoring data. TOMONI harnesses big data to provide real-time predictive insights and actionable knowledge, for higher power plant performance, reliability and optimization and to achieve environmental performance goals.
Mitsubishi Power will continue to leverage decades of experience and innovation to equip customers across the Middle East and North Africa region with advanced, innovative, and clean energy solutions required to achieve a robust, reliable, and resilient energy infrastructure that brings it one step closer towards a carbon neutral society.
