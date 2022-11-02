|
TOKYO, Nov 2, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Lexus will exhibit a total of six vehicles including the Lexus Electrified Sport and a variety of customized models at the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show in Las Vegas, USA, which starts on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.
The Lexus Driving Signature, a combination of design, advanced technology, electrification, and the unique Lexus driving experience, will be presented at the largest automotive customization enthusiast event in North America.
