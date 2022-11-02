Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, November 2, 2022
Wednesday, 2 November 2022, 12:58 HKT/SGT
Source: LEXUS
Lexus to Exhibit at the SEMA Show, an Automotive Suppliers Trade Show

TOKYO, Nov 2, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Lexus will exhibit a total of six vehicles including the Lexus Electrified Sport and a variety of customized models at the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show in Las Vegas, USA, which starts on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.


The Lexus Driving Signature, a combination of design, advanced technology, electrification, and the unique Lexus driving experience, will be presented at the largest automotive customization enthusiast event in North America.

For more information, visit https://global.toyota/en/newsroom/lexus/38177181.html.


Source: LEXUS
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
