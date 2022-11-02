Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, November 2, 2022
Wednesday, 2 November 2022, 13:10 HKT/SGT
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Toyota: GR Models to be Exhibited at the 2022 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show
- Proposing concept and race-bred cup cars from various motorsports scenes -

TOKYO, Nov 2, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) announced at the SEMA (Special Equipment Market Association) Show in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 1, 2022, the "GR COROLLA RALLY CONCEPT", the "GR SUPRA '10-SECOND TWINS'", planned and built by Toyota Motorsports Garage, the "GR86 DAILY DRIFTER", a drifting concept car created by Larry Chen, and the "GR86 CUP CAR", a cup car for the "GR Cup", a one-make race to be held by TOYOTA GAZOO Racing North America (hereinafter referred to as TGRNA) from 2023.


TOYOTA GAZOO Racing, which promotes making ever-better motorsports-bred cars, will present the GR lineup reflecting the knowledge gained from the challenges and victories of racing and rallying in the development of production vehicles and concept models at the show, the largest event for automotive customization enthusiasts in North America.

For more information, visit https://global.toyota/en/newsroom/toyota/38172289.html.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Sectors: Automotive
