  Wednesday, November 2, 2022
Wednesday, 2 November 2022, 16:00 HKT/SGT
EasyMM Launches Organic-looking and Sustainable Market-making Algorithm

SINGAPORE, Nov 2, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - EasyMM, an affordable and transparent market-maker for digital assets, has launched a new algorithm. EasyMM is available to all participants at a considerably lower price as the most organic and sustainable market-making algorithm.

EasyMM introduces a new era in the crypto space, where supporting volumes in order books cannot fulfill a crypto project's requirements. EasyMM will make trading more sustainable, dispelling user participation or involvement while delivering organic-looking charts and data.

EasyMM promises faster set-up, complete customization, competitive price, and stability. According to the CEO, Corneliu Buncuic, EasyMM is working tirelessly to onboard more clients while delivering sublime market results.

"We believe till the end of 2022 to increase the number of active clients to 200+. Due to our market-making algorithm, we gained 100+ active clients. And, what is more important – we continue to work with them because of the sustainability of our algorithm."

"Now, in the period of extensive growth, our prices are at the bottom of the market. After obtaining 300+ clients, we plan to raise the price to the middle of the market or higher (Only for the new clients, not for existing ones)," said the CEO, Mr. Buncuic.

Affordable Market-making Services

EasyMM delivers clear, concise, organic-styled bars and trade volumes in addition to green scores on crypto analytics websites like CoinGecko and CoinMarketCap. Additionally, EasyMM helps clients reduce, to the barest minimum, price drops even in the face of enormous sell pressure.

Easy MM has recorded impressive results in a short time—85% client retention rate, 90+ exchanges, 90% lower prices than competitors, and over 100 users. Despite the significant growth in all areas, EasyMM has maintained a considerably lower price. However, the team plans on raising the price after 300+ clients as part of its plan to run a genuinely sustainable platform.

EasyMM's affordable market-making service is intentional. The team prioritizes user satisfaction and experience, providing them with transparent, sustainable, and incredibly affordable digital assets market-making tool.

About EasyMM

EasyMM is an organic-looking, affordable digital asset market-making platform. Designed to provide a sustainable and affordable solution, EasyMM currently offers the lowest price in the market. This emerging platform has recorded significant growth in some vital areas, and the team is working to improve its products and offering for users continuously.

Media Contact
Contact: Corneliu Buncuic, CEO, EasyMM
Email: official@easymm.io
Website: https://www.easymm.io/

SOURCE: EasyMM




