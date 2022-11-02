Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, November 2, 2022
Wednesday, 2 November 2022, 17:34 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Eisai
Eisai Satisfies All-case Study Requirement for Antiepileptic Agent Inovelon

TOKYO, Nov 2, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today that it has received notification from Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare (MHLW) that the "all-case study" specified post-marketing observational study condition required at the time of approval of antiepileptic agent Inovelon Tablets 100 mg and 200 mg (rufinamide) as an adjunctive therapy to other antiepileptic drugs (AEDs) for treatment of Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS) has been cleared.

In March 2013, the MHLW approved Inovelon as an adjunctive therapy with other antiepileptic drugs for tonic and atonic seizures associated with LGS showing insufficient response to other antiepileptics, with the following condition: "Because of the very limited number of subjects included in the Japanese clinical trials, the applicant is required to conduct a post-marketing observational study in all patients until data from a certain number of patients is accumulated after its launch in the market, in order to identify the background information of patients treated with the product and collect safety and efficacy data on the product in the early post-marketing period, and thereby take necessary measures to ensure proper use of the product."

Based on the safety data in 702 patients and efficacy data in 495 patients submitted to the MHLW as the results of analyses of this all-case study, the MHLW has concluded that the all-case study was conducted properly and the necessary measures to ensure proper use of the product were sufficient to lift the condition.

Eisai will continually strive to promote the proper use of Inovelon and provide information about the product, thereby making further contributions to increase the benefits to patients and their families.

For more information, visit www.eisai.com/news/2022/news202275.html.

Media Inquiries:
Public Relations Department,
Eisai Co., Ltd.
+81-(0)3-3817-5120


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Eisai
Sectors: BioTech
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Eisai
Nov 2, 2022 09:43 HKT/SGT
Eisai Announces Plans to Submit Application for Partial Change to Label for Dosage and Administration of Aricept for Treatment of Dementia with Lewy Bodies Based on Results of Drug Reexamination
Oct 4, 2022 15:44 HKT/SGT
Eisai Completes Construction of Its New Injection/Research Building at Kawashima Industrial Park in Japan
Sept 28, 2022 14:15 HKT/SGT
Eisai's Lecanemab Confirmatory Phase 3 Clarity AD Study Met Primary Endpoint
Sept 26, 2022 19:14 HKT/SGT
Eisai: Metoject Subcutaneous Injection Syringe (Methotrexate) Approved in Japan for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Sept 12, 2022 14:37 HKT/SGT
Eisai and Merck & Co., Inc. Present Results from Phase 3 LEAP-002 Trial Evaluating LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Plus KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Versus LENVIMA Monotherapy in Patients With Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma
Sept 12, 2022 08:00 HKT/SGT
Eisai Presents Results of Post Hoc Analysis of Eribulin Mesylate (HALAVEN) at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022
Sept 6, 2022 09:42 HKT/SGT
Eisai Presents New Data From its Oncology Portfolio and Pipeline at ESMO Congress 2022
Aug 24, 2022 15:18 HKT/SGT
Eisai Inc. Collaborates with C2N to Build Awareness and Real-World Evidence for Blood-based Assays
Aug 9, 2022 17:09 HKT/SGT
Eisai and Lifenet Enter Into Capital and Business Alliance Agreement Aimed at Building Ecosystem to Reduce Burden of Medical and Nursing Care
Aug 4, 2022 08:25 HKT/SGT
Eisai Presents New Findings on Lecanemab's Investigational Subcutaneous Formulation and Modeling Simulation of ApoE4 Genotype on Aria-E Incidence at AAIC 2022
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       