  • Friday, November 4, 2022
Friday, 4 November 2022, 14:42 HKT/SGT
Source: Eisai
Eisai's Sales Subsidiary Collaborates with Thai Life Insurance to Support Access to Treatments for Dementia, Including Alzheimer's Disease, in Thailand

TOKYO, Nov 4, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today that its Thai sales subsidiary Eisai (Thailand) Marketing Co. Ltd. ("Eisai Thailand") made an agreement to collaborate in supporting access to treatments for dementia, including Alzheimer's disease, in Thailand with Thai Life Insurance Public Company Limited, a leading life insurance company in Thailand.

In Thailand, the number of people suffering from dementia is expected to increase significantly from the current 600 thousand to 1.1 million by 2030 due to the rapid aging of the population(1), and the financial burden of the people suffering from dementia, including Alzheimer's disease, and their families due to care is also expected to increase.

With this agreement, Eisai Thailand, together with Thai Life Insurance, which has expertise in the design and development of life and medical insurance products, will work together to design insurance products to cover dementia, including Alzheimer's disease raise awareness of the disease, and build a dementia ecosystem to secure access to next-generation Alzheimer's disease treatments in Thailand.

Eisai believes that it is Eisai's mission to ensure that patients in need have access to its innovative medicines, and will continue to focus on activities for early consultation and diagnosis, as well as development of patient support programs that take into account the healthcare system and income level of each country.

(1) Dementia in the Asia Pacific Region (Alzheimer's Disease International), www.alzint.org/u/Dementia-Asia-Pacific-2014.pdf

Media Inquiries:
Public Relations Department
Eisai Co., Ltd.
+81-(0)3-3817-5120


Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: BioTech
