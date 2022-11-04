Saturday, 5 November 2022, 18:34 HKT/SGT Share: CIIE 2022 will Host 14 Brazilian Food and Beverage Companies The fifth China International Import Expo will host 14 Brazilian food and beverage companies at one of the largest multi-sector events in the Asian giant. The event will take place in Shanghai from November 5th to 10th.

HONG KONG, Nov 5, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil) is coordinating Brazilian companies' participation in the China International Import Expo (CIIE), one of the largest multi-sector trade shows in China. This year the Agency is in charge of organizing individual booths for 14 companies at the food and beverage pavilion.



The event is a great opportunity for Brazilian companies to develop new contacts and relationships with specialized professionals and potential business partners, as well as introduce their products to the Chinese public. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic travel restrictions, most Brazilian companies will participate through local their representatives.



In addition to individual booths, on-site exhibitors will have access to a fully equipped kitchen, a meeting room and a sample storage room. The agenda also includes a 'Brazil Coffee Day', organized in partnership with the Brazilian Consulate in Shanghai and the 'Brazil Cooking Show'.



For the first time, the CIIE is providing e-CIIE 2022, a digital platform for participants. The platform includes four major sections: showroom, news release, live streaming and matching exhibitors and buyers. Mofocom China invited ApexBrasil to oversee the Brazil National Pavilion section of the e-CIIE 2022. ApexBrasil is also supporting the Consulate General of Brazil in Shanghai to set up the Brazil High Tech pavilion at the trade show. The pavilion will showcase exhibitors from 19 high tech startups.



China is Brazil's main trading partner, accounting for 31.3% of Brazil's exports and 21.7% of its imports in 2021. Trade between the two nations reached an historic record of US$ 135.5 billion in 2021, with Brazil recording a surplus of US$ 40.25 billion. That same year, Brazilian food and beverages exports to China totaled US$ 8.17 billion. The main products in the sector's export list were beef, sugars and molasses, and pork.



CIIE

The CIIE (China International Import Export) is the first national import fair in the world. It has been held by the Chinese government annually since 2018. The first edition of the event held in 2018 was attended by more than 100 countries and 150,000 buyers. In 2019, more than 500,000 visitors, 3,800 exhibitors and 700 media outlets participated.



SERVICE

EVENT: China International Import Expo (CIIE)

DATE: November 5th to 10th

WHERE: Shanghai, China







