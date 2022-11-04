Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Saturday, November 5, 2022
Saturday, 5 November 2022, 18:34 HKT/SGT
Share:
CIIE 2022 will Host 14 Brazilian Food and Beverage Companies
The fifth China International Import Expo will host 14 Brazilian food and beverage companies at one of the largest multi-sector events in the Asian giant. The event will take place in Shanghai from November 5th to 10th.

HONG KONG, Nov 5, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil) is coordinating Brazilian companies' participation in the China International Import Expo (CIIE), one of the largest multi-sector trade shows in China. This year the Agency is in charge of organizing individual booths for 14 companies at the food and beverage pavilion.

The event is a great opportunity for Brazilian companies to develop new contacts and relationships with specialized professionals and potential business partners, as well as introduce their products to the Chinese public. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic travel restrictions, most Brazilian companies will participate through local their representatives.

In addition to individual booths, on-site exhibitors will have access to a fully equipped kitchen, a meeting room and a sample storage room. The agenda also includes a 'Brazil Coffee Day', organized in partnership with the Brazilian Consulate in Shanghai and the 'Brazil Cooking Show'.

For the first time, the CIIE is providing e-CIIE 2022, a digital platform for participants. The platform includes four major sections: showroom, news release, live streaming and matching exhibitors and buyers. Mofocom China invited ApexBrasil to oversee the Brazil National Pavilion section of the e-CIIE 2022. ApexBrasil is also supporting the Consulate General of Brazil in Shanghai to set up the Brazil High Tech pavilion at the trade show. The pavilion will showcase exhibitors from 19 high tech startups.

China is Brazil's main trading partner, accounting for 31.3% of Brazil's exports and 21.7% of its imports in 2021. Trade between the two nations reached an historic record of US$ 135.5 billion in 2021, with Brazil recording a surplus of US$ 40.25 billion. That same year, Brazilian food and beverages exports to China totaled US$ 8.17 billion. The main products in the sector's export list were beef, sugars and molasses, and pork.

CIIE
The CIIE (China International Import Export) is the first national import fair in the world. It has been held by the Chinese government annually since 2018. The first edition of the event held in 2018 was attended by more than 100 countries and 150,000 buyers. In 2019, more than 500,000 visitors, 3,800 exhibitors and 700 media outlets participated.

SERVICE
EVENT: China International Import Expo (CIIE)
DATE: November 5th to 10th
WHERE: Shanghai, China



Topic: Press release summary Sectors: Trade Shows
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
CIIE 2022 will Host 14 Brazilian Food and Beverage Companies  
Nov 5, 2022 18:34 HKT/SGT
Handover of National Centre for Pandemic and Infection Diseases in Myanmar; Advanced Facility Built with Donation from AW Foundation  
Nov 5, 2022 12:45 HKT/SGT
JE Cleantech Holdings Ltd Announces Receipt of NASDAQ Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Deficiency  
Nov 4, 2022 23:00 HKT/SGT
SinoMab Announces Appointment of Mr. Shanchun WANG as the President (China) of the Company  
Nov 4, 2022 17:47 HKT/SGT
Titles on the line for TOYOTA GAZOO Racing  
Friday, November 4, 2022 5:20:00 PM
The Executive Talk by ShareInvestor: Rojukiss International PCL (SET: KISS)  
Nov 4, 2022 15:00 HKT/SGT
Eisai's Sales Subsidiary Collaborates with Thai Life Insurance to Support Access to Treatments for Dementia, Including Alzheimer's Disease, in Thailand  
Friday, November 4, 2022 2:42:00 PM
Fujitsu conducts private 5G field trials to deliver robust operation automation for data centers  
Friday, November 4, 2022 9:38:00 AM
Trintech Client Serco Named Winner in 15th Annual Ventana Research Digital Leadership Awards  
Nov 3, 2022 23:00 HKT/SGT
Kitchen Culture Seeking Legal Advice on Validity of New Purported Notice to Remove 5 Directors; Urges Shareholders Not to Accept Notices or Proxy Forms Unquestioningly  
Nov 3, 2022 17:20 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
BFSI IT SUMMIT
7   November
KSA
Solar Energy Future MALAYSIA 2022
8   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
EDUtech_Asia
8  -  10   November
Singapore
7th NXT CX SUMMIT SEA 2022
9   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Freedom Business Summit
9  -  10   November
Virtual
CISO HEALTHCARE APAC
22  -  23   November
Virtual
CISO Healthcare Online APAC
22  -  23   November
Virtual
World AI Show 2022
23   November
Mumbai, India
Manufacturing IT Summit Indonesia 2022
23  -  24   November
Indonesia
Hospital @ Home Asia 2022
25   November
Singapore
ASEAN Ceramics Thailand 2022
30  November -  2   December
Thailand
T10 Indian Pharma Champions Trophy 2022
1  -  7   December
Mumbai, India
Solar & Energy Storage Congress SEA 2022
6   December
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar＆Energy Storage Congress SEA 2022
6   December
Bangkok, Thailand
Power Purchase Agreement (Online Course)
16   January
Virtual
IBEX INDIA
19  -  21   January
Mumbai, India
10th edition of IBEX INDIA
19  -  23   January
Mumbai, India
CX Leaders Strategy Forum PH
8   February
Manila, Philippines
Collections and Recovery Summit – India
23  -  24   February
Mumbai, India
inter airport South East Asia (IASEA)
1  -  3   March
Singapore
analytica Vietnam
19  -  21   April
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
Future Energy Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok
ITC Asia
30  May -  1   June
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       