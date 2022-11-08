Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Tuesday, November 8, 2022
Monday, 7 November 2022
Eisai to Divest Rights for Muscle Relaxant Myonal, Vertigo, and Equilibrium Disturbance Treatment Merislon in Asia to DKSH

TOKYO, Nov 7, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today that it has entered into an agreement to divest its rights for muscle relaxant Myonal (generic name: eperisone hydrochloride) and vertigo and equilibrium disturbance treatment Merislon (generic name: betahistine mesilate) in Asia (9 countries/regions*) to a subsidiary of DKSH Holding Ltd.

In our Asia and Latin America Pharmaceuticals Business (ALA Region), we are shifting to a product portfolio centered on new global products in our strategic areas of neurology and oncology. Eisai believes that this divestiture agreement will accelerate the pursuit of the best marketing mix in the ALA Region. Under the terms of the agreement, Eisai will receive a contractual up-front payment, and also plan to supply the products. Eisai will retain its manufacturing rights to and continue to distribute the products in countries such as Japan, China and South Korea.

DKSH is a leading provider of "Market Expansion Services" that comprehensively supports companies' business growth and entry into new markets, especially in Asia, and is already responsible for supplying Eisai's products in some parts of Asia.

The agreement will enable Eisai to strategically reallocate resources to other mid-to-long-term business growth areas so as to continue to make further contributions to address the diversified needs of, and increase the benefits provided to, patients and their families.

*Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines (Myonal only), Singapore, Taiwan (Merislon only), Thailand

About DKSH

DKSH's purpose is to enrich people's lives. For more than 150 years, we have been delivering growth for companies in Asia and beyond across our Business Units Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology. As a leading Market Expansion Services provider, we offer sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, eCommerce, distribution and logistics as well as after-sales services. DKSH is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, DKSH operates in 36 markets with 33,100 specialists. The DKSH Business Unit Healthcare distributes pharmaceuticals, consumer health and over-the-counter (OTC) products as well as medical devices.

For more information about DKSH, please visit www.dksh.com/hec

Media Inquiries:
Public Relations Department, Eisai Co., Ltd.
+81-(0)3-3817-5120


