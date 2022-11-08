Monday, 7 November 2022, 16:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Hitachi, Ltd. Hitachi Rail to Deliver New Trains to ATM for Metro Milan

MILAN, Nov 7, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - ATM has awarded a EUR368m framework agreement for the manufacturing of new metro trains for the Milan metro, to Hitachi Rail. The award is part of ATM's massive investment plan to deliver an increasingly sustainable and technologically advanced public transport system.

New Trains for Metro Milan

The investment is made up of a framework agreement for the supply of 46 new metro trains. The first part of this agreement has already been committed for the delivery of 21 trains destined for line M1, worth EUR168 million.



The first metro trains are due to enter service in spring 2024.



The new trains will help further renovate the public transport network of the Lombardy capital city, offering passengers more modern, accessible and comfortable trains.



FEATURES OF THE NEW TRAINS - The state-of-the-art trains will have a new, fully accessible, design with an uninterrupted view from the front to the end of the service and a surveillance system providing real time video to the control room to improve security onboard. The train's lower noise levels will also help provide a comfortable passenger experience.



Each train will be 106.5m long, composed of six aluminum cars and will have the ability to reach a maximum speed of 90 km/h. The trains will also be equipped with integral air conditioning and the external sides have been designed to be especially resistant to vandalism. In line with Hitachi Rail and ATM's commitments to decarbonisation and delivering sustainable mobility, the trains have also been designed to meet high levels of recyclability for when they reach the end of their lives.



The new trains will be manufactured in the Italian Hitachi Rail plants in Naples and Reggio Calabria.



Hitachi Rail is a global leader in the design and delivery of metro trains and systems around the world in countries including Italy, Japan, Denmark, Saudi Arabia and the United States.



About ATM



ATM is the historical public transport operator of the Milan Metropolitan Area, serving 96 municipalities with 3.2 million residents, and is the first player in Italy.



Since 2008 ATM is also the operator in charge of Copenhagen public transport where it operates the four metro city lines.



ATM operates all public transport modes: metro, buses, tramways, trolleybuses and is also caring for public car parks. The know-how of ATM covers the whole transport range: engineering, maintenance, design and operation of technologically advanced services and systems for the sustainable mobility.



About Hitachi Rail



Hitachi Rail is global provider of rail solutions across rolling stock, signaling, service & maintenance, digital technology and turnkey solutions. With a presence in 38 countries across three continents and over 12,000 employees, our mission is to contribute to society through the continuous development of superior rail transport solutions. Drawing on the wider Hitachi Group's market- leading technology and research-and-development capabilities, we strive for industry leading innovations and solutions that can deliver value for customers and sustainable railway systems that benefit wider society. For more information about Hitachi Rail, visit www.hitachirail.com





