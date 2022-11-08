Tuesday, 8 November 2022, 15:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Club Med Club Med Celebrates 11.11 with Amazing Family Travel Deals Time to embark on all-inclusive family adventures as children under eight years old can stay for free at selected international resorts

SINGAPORE, Nov 8, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Make it a year to remember as Club Med, the leader of all-inclusive holidays, is offering its limited time 11.11 holiday packages, where children below 8 years old can stay for free at sought-after destinations - from Snow resorts such as Club Med Sahoro and Club Med Tomamu in Hokkaido, Japan; to Sun resorts in Club Med La Plantation d'Albion and Club Med The Albion Villas in Mauritius; in Club Med Bali and Club Med Bintan in Indonesia; or Club Med Phuket in Thailand.



Happening from 7th November 2022 until 11th November 2022, the promotion applies for bookings with a minimum stay of 4-Days 3-Nights for any accommodation type (Superior, Deluxe or Suites) at Club Med La Plantation d'Albion, The Albion Villas, Phuket, Bintan or Bali, and for those booking a minimum stay of 5-Days 4-Nights in Deluxe rooms or Suites at Club Med Tomamu or Sahoro. The promotion will be valid for stays until 30th April 2023 - allowing the chance for families to not only plan for the upcoming year-end holidays, but also for future holidays too.



Being a pioneer of Kids & Family experiences since 1967 with its initial introduction of Mini Club Med +, a space for children 4-10 year olds to learn and grow while on vacation, the promotion aligns with Club Med's long-standing commitment to deliver unparalleled and meaningful holiday experiences for families. Especially with children's time being ever more occupied by anonymous screens, Club Med is the ideal destination for them to reconnect with families in the real world as the array of outdoor adventures, family-friendly offerings, lifestyle ambience and shows available at their resorts provides the opportunity for children to rediscover the joys of doing things together.



Parents will also be delighted as programmes and activities at Club Med are created to keep the children entertained throughout their stay. Recently, Club Med introduced Mini Club Med + [1] the evolution of its highly acclaimed Kids Club formerly known as Mini Club Med +, featuring a brand-new science-based framework inspired by Positive Education.



Developed in partnership with Professor Ilona Boniwell, an Expert in Positive Psychology & Positive Education and a world leader in the field of Positive Psychology, the new framework helps boosts a child's well-being and self-development by enhancing essential soft skills such as emotional intelligence and adaptability, which will help them grow and flourish in any environment. Through Mini Club Med +, children can discover their unique character strengths while on vacation, revolving around the six Cs: creativity, co-operation, courage, connection, cheerfulness and confidence.



Beyond the new Mini Club Med + enhancement, Club Med resorts also feature Kids' Clubs for children 4 months to 17 years, the award-winning Amazing Family! program that encourages family bonding in a unique way, services and facilities such as a baby corner with pureed food for infants, interconnecting rooms which make vacationing as a family a breeze and sports and activities for all ages, making it the perfect holiday spot for families.



Families looking for an exhilarating ski escape with the family can look forward to a variety of unique experiences at a Club Med ski resort - where everything is taken care of in the all-inclusive package, including ski lift passes, group snow lessons and even apres ski activities. Guests seeking winter excitement to share with friends and family will find it at Club Med Tomamu, where one can expect action-packed snow adventures such as skiing, snowboarding, snow trekking, and even riding Japan's largest indoor wave pool at the nearby Mina Mina Beach. Meanwhile, those seeking a true immersion into authentic Japanese culture and heritage can look forward to reconnecting with loved ones at Club Med Sahoro. Aside from the wide range of winter activities offered at the exclusive snow domain, guests can also look forward to exciting discoveries - from exploring the native Ainu culture and the local culinary delights, to soaking in the natural wonders of the surrounding mountains - the possibilities for unforgettable experiences are endless.



Those looking to experience fun under the sun will also be delighted with the destinations Club Med has to offer. Discover an authentic Mauritian experience with carefully curated explorative family experiences in our Exclusive Collection resorts, Club Med La Plantation d'Albion and The Albion Villas. Fall in love with a resort where abundant tropical nature meets supreme refinement and exceptional service as you uncover renewed passions at La Plantation d'Albion. If you are looking for an extra special getaway in ultimate luxury, the Albion Villas are perfect for you as you will enjoy the best of both worlds in your own private space yet have access to all the activities available in the resort - fun for whole family is guaranteed. Families seeking the cultural wonders that Thailand has to offer can look to Club Med Phuket, Thailand, and be immersed in a sensorial feast - from traditional Thai performances and culinary adventures to vibrant local sights and Tropical Nomad Lifestyle concept parties - there is something for everyone to enjoy. At Club Med Bali, which features an all-new repertoire of activities, programmes, and entertainment line-up, families can explore the resort together through a digital treasure hunt with Club Med Play app or celebrate the rich Balinese culture with a full-day Balinese themed workshops and experiences. Meanwhile, a holiday at Club Med Bintan Island is perfect for families seeking a holistic wellness experience, offering a variety of fitness activities, outdoor pursuits and healthy cuisines.



With more than 70 years of experience perfecting the all-inclusive concept in 70 destinations located around the world, each Club Med property has its own personality and offers unique immersive experiences reflecting on the culture and customs of its host country. Coupled with the convivial spirit brought by Club Med's G.Os (Gentils Organisateurs), the destinations offered are bound to excite families who have been yearning for hassle-free international holidays since travel restrictions were lifted.



Those looking to book their holiday during the 11.11 promotion can do so by visiting https://bit.ly/3SzvRWq.



About Club Med



Club Med, founded in 1950 by Gerard Blitz, invented the all-inclusive holiday club concept, adding in activities especially for children with the creation of the Mini Club in 1967. Led by its pioneering spirit, Club Med seeks out exceptional destinations and sites. Today, Club Med is the world's leading provider of upscale, all-inclusive holiday packages with a French touch for families and working couples. Club Med operates nearly 70 resorts, of which 85% are rated Premium & Exclusive Collection. Present in 30 countries around the world, the Group employs more than 23,000 Gentils Organisateurs (GOs) and Gentils Employes (GEs), representing 110 nationalities.



Media Contact

PRecious Communications for Club Med

clubmed@preciouscomms.com

+65 96303 0567



[1] Mini Club Med+ programme is currently available in Club Med Bali, Club Med Bintan, Club Med Phuket, and Club Med Tomamu only.





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Club Med

Sectors: Travel & Tourism, Daily News, Regional, Hospitality, Local Biz

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

