Tuesday, 8 November 2022, 16:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Spritzer Berhad Spritzer Wins World Branding Awards 2022 Malaysia's top water brand wins national award for the eighth consecutive time

KUALA LUMPUR & TAIPING, Nov 8, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Spritzer is pleased to announce that the Company has won the national award under beverages, for the water category of the World Branding Awards - Brand of the Year 2022-2023, a premier award recognition programme organised, assessed, evaluated and judged by the World Branding Forum. This is Spritzer's eighth (08) consecutive year winning the prestigious award.

Winnie Chin, Group PR and Sustainability Manager of Spritzer Bhd [L] and Richard Rowles, Chairman of World Branding Forum [R]

The national award was presented to Spritzer on 3 November 2022 at Kensington Palace, London. The 15th edition of the World Branding Awards - Brand of the Year 2022-2023 saw more than 3,500 brands from over 45 countries nominated across multiple categories under three levels - global, regional and national, with only 250 brands declared winners.



The award is uniquely judged and assessed through three streams, with each stream contributing a percentage to the total score - with brand valuation and public online voting each getting 30% weightage and consumer market research getting 40% weightage. Only one national award is given to a brand from each product or service category from participating countries.



Spritzer would like to take this opportunity to thank all their loyal consumers, suppliers, and business partners for the support. The management wants to also thank the Spritzer team who worked hard to make this happen. This award is testimony to the quality of their silica-rich mineral water.



The source of Spritzer's silica-rich natural mineral water extracts from underground aquifers in a pristine 390-acre site located in Taiping, Perak neighbouring a tropical rainforest. Spritzer will continue to offer only the best quality to consumers and is active in supporting community initiatives.



Spritzer Bhd: [Bursa: SPRITZER; 7103] [RIC: SPTZ:KL] [BB: SPZ:MK] [OTC: SPZRF], https://www.spritzer.com.my





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Spritzer Berhad

Sectors: Food & Beverage, Daily News, Local Biz

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

