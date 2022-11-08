Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, November 9, 2022
Tuesday, 8 November 2022, 21:50 HKT/SGT
Source: Inacta Group
Alexander Bojer is appointed new CEO of Inacta AG as of January 2023

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, Nov 8, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The Board of Directors of Inacta Group AG ("Inacta") has elected Alexander Bojer as a new member of Inacta's group management. He joins Ralf Glabischnig and Marco Bumbacher on the management team from 1 January 2023.

Alexander Bojer

As CEO of Inacta AG, Alexander will continue to drive forward Inacta's core operating businesses of consulting and product development. Ralf Glabischnig will focus on the further growth of Inacta Ventures and take care of the overall development of the group. Marco Bumbacher will continue to manage the corporate functions of the Inacta Group and act as COO of Inacta AG.

Founded in 2009 by Marco Bumbacher and Ralf Glabischnig, Inacta AG is an expert partner for digital transformation and innovation. Leading Swiss companies rely on Inacta's digitalisation know-how and products. For the past five years, Inacta has additionally focussed on blockchain and related areas of innovation, where it plays a pioneering role.

Inacta Ventures is the Inacta Group's own venture-building structure that identifies new business models, designs business models and transfers them into its own start-ups or joint ventures. At the end of 2021, Inacta included 15 majority-owned companies and more than 40 minority-owned companies. In addition, expansion into the Middle East was pursued and a new investment company, Crypto Oasis Sentio, was founded in Dubai, which has already made over 30 investments in start-ups.

From 2002 to 2013, Alexander Bojer held a number of roles, including as a management consultant at Accenture and The Boston Consulting Group (BCG). Since 2014, he has co-founded several technology start-ups and was most recently responsible for building the health start-up, Well Gesundheit, AG as its CEO.

Alexander Bojer says, "I am very much looking forward to shaping the great success story of Inacta together with the two founders, the board of directors, the management team and all employees."

Ralf Glabischnig says, "With these new structures we have the right people in key positions to continue to successfully drive the Inacta Group forward. Thanks to this new management organisation I have the opportunity to focus even more on strengthening and growing Inacta Ventures at home and abroad."

Daniel Sauter, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Inacta Group AG: "With Alexander, we have been able to gain a competent and experienced CEO. With his broad expertise as an entrepreneur and consultant, he will further advance our core business of consulting services and product development."

About Inacta Group

Inacta Group stands out from its peers with its innovative services and products related to digital transformation, blockchain-based business models and information management and is involved in the international venture business with offices in Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates. The Inacta Group emerged from the fast-growing Inacta AG - an independent Swiss IT company founded in Zug in 2009. It owns stakes in international start-ups and service providers with a focus on blockchain, digital assets, fintech and artificial intelligence.

Press contact:
Jennifer Arman
+41 41 725 08 86
jennifer.arman@inacta.ch


